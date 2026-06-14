All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|27
|.597
|1
|Toronto
|34
|37
|.479
|9
|Baltimore
|34
|38
|.472
|9½
|Boston
|29
|39
|.426
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|Chicago
|37
|32
|.536
|½
|Minnesota
|32
|40
|.444
|7
|Detroit
|29
|42
|.408
|9½
|Kansas City
|28
|43
|.394
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|37
|35
|.514
|—
|Athletics
|35
|35
|.500
|1
|Texas
|34
|36
|.486
|2
|Houston
|33
|39
|.458
|4
|Los Angeles
|29
|42
|.408
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|32
|.543
|8
|Washington
|36
|35
|.507
|10½
|Miami
|35
|36
|.493
|11½
|New York
|31
|39
|.443
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|St. Louis
|38
|30
|.559
|4
|Chicago
|37
|34
|.521
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|35
|.507
|7½
|Cincinnati
|33
|36
|.478
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|San Diego
|36
|33
|.522
|8
|Arizona
|35
|35
|.500
|9½
|San Francisco
|28
|43
|.394
|17
|Colorado
|26
|45
|.366
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 6
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
San Diego 9, Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 6, Texas 3
Washington 8, Seattle 3
Houston 8, Kansas City 7
L.A. Angels 8, Tampa Bay 0
Athletics 7, Colorado 5
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Gore 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Melton 3-0) at Houston (Teng 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 4-4) at Arizona (Nelson 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 6
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 2, Arizona 1
San Diego 9, Baltimore 3
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 8, Seattle 3
Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 8
Athletics 7, Colorado 5
Chicago Cubs 6, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Giolito 2-1) at St. Louis (May 4-6), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 4-4) at Arizona (Nelson 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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