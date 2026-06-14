All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 42 27 .609 — Tampa Bay 40 27 .597…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 42 27 .609 — Tampa Bay 40 27 .597 1 Toronto 34 37 .479 9 Baltimore 34 38 .472 9½ Boston 29 39 .426 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 39 33 .542 — Chicago 37 32 .536 ½ Minnesota 32 40 .444 7 Detroit 29 42 .408 9½ Kansas City 28 43 .394 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 37 35 .514 — Athletics 35 35 .500 1 Texas 34 36 .486 2 Houston 33 39 .458 4 Los Angeles 29 42 .408 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 24 .657 — Philadelphia 38 32 .543 8 Washington 36 35 .507 10½ Miami 35 36 .493 11½ New York 31 39 .443 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 26 .618 — St. Louis 38 30 .559 4 Chicago 37 34 .521 6½ Pittsburgh 36 35 .507 7½ Cincinnati 33 36 .478 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 45 26 .634 — San Diego 36 33 .522 8 Arizona 35 35 .500 9½ San Francisco 28 43 .394 17 Colorado 26 45 .366 19

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 6

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

San Diego 9, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 6, Texas 3

Washington 8, Seattle 3

Houston 8, Kansas City 7

L.A. Angels 8, Tampa Bay 0

Athletics 7, Colorado 5

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (Gore 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 3-0) at Houston (Teng 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 4-4) at Arizona (Nelson 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 9, Minnesota 6

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 9, Baltimore 3

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 8, Seattle 3

Philadelphia 9, Milwaukee 8

Athletics 7, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Washington (Alvarez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Giolito 2-1) at St. Louis (May 4-6), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 4-4) at Arizona (Nelson 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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