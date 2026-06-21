Atlanta hosts Toronto after Mabrey’s 37-point game

Toronto Tempo (8-8, 4-5 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-4, 6-2 Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Toronto Tempo (8-8, 4-5 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-4, 6-2 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo faces the Atlanta Dream after Marina Mabrey scored 37 points in the Tempo’s 101-97 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream have gone 6-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference averaging 43.2 points in the paint. Angel Reese leads the Dream with 10.4.

The Tempo are 4-5 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyara Sabally averaging 2.4.

Atlanta scores 90.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 91.6 Toronto allows. Toronto averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Atlanta gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dream won 102-77 in the last matchup on June 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 18.5 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mabrey is averaging 19.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Tempo. Maria Conde is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 93.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Tempo: 5-5, averaging 91.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aaliyah Nye: day to day (knee), Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Nyara Sabally: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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