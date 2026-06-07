Angels place Jack Kochanowicz on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels put pitcher Jack Kochanowicz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels put pitcher Jack Kochanowicz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Sunday.

The right-hander allowed seven runs and six hits in one-third of an inning in a 9-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Kochanowicz (2-5) gave up six straight hits to open the bottom of the first.

The Angels recalled left-hander Sam Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake. He is scheduled to start against the Houston Astros on Monday in Anaheim.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.