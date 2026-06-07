American Family Insurance Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At TPC Wisconsin
Madison, Wis.
Purse: $3 million
Yardage: 7,031; Par: 71
Final Round
|D.Clarke/B.Crane, $300,000
|62-54-67—183
|-30
|G.McNeill/K.Perry, $162,000
|64-58-62—184
|-29
|B.Gay/R.Sabbatini, $131,000
|60-60-65—185
|-28
|G.Chalmers/C.Percy, $131,000
|61-58-66—185
|-28
|F.Jacobson/S.Kjeldsen, $65,800
|59-62-65—186
|-27
|R.Green/M.Hensby, $65,800
|60-62-64—186
|-27
|S.Cink/Z.Johnson, $65,800
|65-58-63—186
|-27
|S.Parel/P.Stankowski, $65,800
|62-59-65—186
|-27
|T.Gainey/T.Ridings, $65,800
|63-58-65—186
|-27
|D.Barron/D.Pride, $42,000
|63-58-66—187
|-26
|J.Caron/B.Quigley, $42,000
|62-58-67—187
|-26
|S.Alker/B.Langer, $42,000
|61-61-65—187
|-26
|A.Cejka/T.O’Neal, $33,000
|63-57-68—188
|-25
|K.Tanigawa/M.Weir, $33,000
|65-60-63—188
|-25
|W.Austin/V.Taylor, $33,000
|64-60-64—188
|-25
|R.Goosen/B.Van Pelt, $27,500
|64-60-65—189
|-24
|H.Frazar/T.Petrovic, $20,300
|62-61-67—190
|-23
|H.Slocum/B.Weekley, $20,300
|66-56-68—190
|-23
|M.Allen/J.Daly, $20,300
|63-60-67—190
|-23
|S.Allan/D.Bransdon, $20,300
|65-59-66—190
|-23
|S.Stricker/M.Tiziani, $20,300
|65-61-64—190
|-23
|B.Andrade/J.Maggert, $12,000
|62-63-66—191
|-22
|S.Bertsch/E.Els, $12,000
|63-60-68—191
|-22
|J.Durant/K.Sutherland, $8,500
|65-59-68—192
|-21
|J.Kelly/J.Leonard, $8,500
|67-60-65—192
|-21
|S.Flesch/P.Goydos, $7,000
|64-62-67—193
|-20
|D.Duval/M.Gogel, $6,000
|65-61-68—194
|-19
|S.Appleby/M.Wright, $6,000
|62-62-70—194
|-19
|T.Pernice/V.Singh, $6,000
|66-61-67—194
|-19
|B.Jobe/S.McCarron, $4,750
|68-63-64—195
|-18
|C.Wi/Y.Yang, $4,750
|65-64-66—195
|-18
|C.Campbell/R.Pampling, $3,750
|66-66-64—196
|-17
|M.Jimenez/J.Olazabal, $3,750
|64-64-68—196
|-17
|A.Cabrera/R.Gonzalez, $3,000
|64-62-72—198
|-15
|F.Funk/G.Sauers, $2,500
|64-67-68—199
|-14
|K.Duke/T.Lehman, $2,000
|69-63-68—200
|-13
|D.Love III/S.Verplank, $1,500
|68-65-68—201
|-12
|L.Janzen/R.Mediate, $1,000
|69-67-70—206
|-7
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