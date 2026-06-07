American Family Insurance Championship Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Wisconsin Madison, Wis. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,031; Par: 71 Final Round D.Clarke/B.Crane, $300,000 62-54-67—183 -30 G.McNeill/K.Perry,…

Sunday

At TPC Wisconsin

Madison, Wis.

Purse: $3 million

Yardage: 7,031; Par: 71

Final Round

D.Clarke/B.Crane, $300,000 62-54-67—183 -30 G.McNeill/K.Perry, $162,000 64-58-62—184 -29 B.Gay/R.Sabbatini, $131,000 60-60-65—185 -28 G.Chalmers/C.Percy, $131,000 61-58-66—185 -28 F.Jacobson/S.Kjeldsen, $65,800 59-62-65—186 -27 R.Green/M.Hensby, $65,800 60-62-64—186 -27 S.Cink/Z.Johnson, $65,800 65-58-63—186 -27 S.Parel/P.Stankowski, $65,800 62-59-65—186 -27 T.Gainey/T.Ridings, $65,800 63-58-65—186 -27 D.Barron/D.Pride, $42,000 63-58-66—187 -26 J.Caron/B.Quigley, $42,000 62-58-67—187 -26 S.Alker/B.Langer, $42,000 61-61-65—187 -26 A.Cejka/T.O’Neal, $33,000 63-57-68—188 -25 K.Tanigawa/M.Weir, $33,000 65-60-63—188 -25 W.Austin/V.Taylor, $33,000 64-60-64—188 -25 R.Goosen/B.Van Pelt, $27,500 64-60-65—189 -24 H.Frazar/T.Petrovic, $20,300 62-61-67—190 -23 H.Slocum/B.Weekley, $20,300 66-56-68—190 -23 M.Allen/J.Daly, $20,300 63-60-67—190 -23 S.Allan/D.Bransdon, $20,300 65-59-66—190 -23 S.Stricker/M.Tiziani, $20,300 65-61-64—190 -23 B.Andrade/J.Maggert, $12,000 62-63-66—191 -22 S.Bertsch/E.Els, $12,000 63-60-68—191 -22 J.Durant/K.Sutherland, $8,500 65-59-68—192 -21 J.Kelly/J.Leonard, $8,500 67-60-65—192 -21 S.Flesch/P.Goydos, $7,000 64-62-67—193 -20 D.Duval/M.Gogel, $6,000 65-61-68—194 -19 S.Appleby/M.Wright, $6,000 62-62-70—194 -19 T.Pernice/V.Singh, $6,000 66-61-67—194 -19 B.Jobe/S.McCarron, $4,750 68-63-64—195 -18 C.Wi/Y.Yang, $4,750 65-64-66—195 -18 C.Campbell/R.Pampling, $3,750 66-66-64—196 -17 M.Jimenez/J.Olazabal, $3,750 64-64-68—196 -17 A.Cabrera/R.Gonzalez, $3,000 64-62-72—198 -15 F.Funk/G.Sauers, $2,500 64-67-68—199 -14 K.Duke/T.Lehman, $2,000 69-63-68—200 -13 D.Love III/S.Verplank, $1,500 68-65-68—201 -12 L.Janzen/R.Mediate, $1,000 69-67-70—206 -7

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