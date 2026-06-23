2025 NBA Draft Selections

Tuesday, June 23 First Round 1. Washington Wizards, AJ Dybantsa, f, BYU 2. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, g, Kansas 3.…

Tuesday, June 23

First Round

1. Washington Wizards, AJ Dybantsa, f, BYU

2. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, g, Kansas

3. Memphis Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer, f, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls, Caleb Wilson, f, North Carolina

5. L.A. Clippers (from Indiana), Keaton Wagler, g , Illinois

6. Brooklyn Nets, Mikel Brown Jr., g, Louisville

7. Sacramento Kings, Darius Acuff Jr., g, Arkansas

8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans), Kingston Flemings, g, Houston

9. Dallas Mavericks, Morez Johnson Jr., f, Michigan

10. Milwaukee Bucks, Brayden Burries, g, Arizona

11. Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg, f, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from L.A. Clippers), Aday Mara, c, Michigan

13. a-Miami Heat, Nate Ament, f, Tennessee

14. Charlotte Hornets, Hannes Steinbach, f, Washington

15. Chicago Bulls, (from Portland), Dailyn Swain, g, Texas

16. b-Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando), Bennett Stirtz, g, Iowa

17. c-Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia), Ebuka Okorie, g, Stanford

18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix), Christian Anderson, g, Texas Tech

19. Toronto Raptors, Allen Graves, f, Santa Clara

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta), Jayden Quaintance, f, Kentucky

Proposed Trades

a-Miami to Milwaukee

b-Memphis to Oklahoma City

c-Oklahoma City to Detroit

more

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