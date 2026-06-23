2025 NBA Draft Selections

Tuesday, June 23
First Round
1. Washington Wizards, AJ Dybantsa, f, BYU
2. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, g, Kansas
3. Memphis Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer, f, Duke
4. Chicago Bulls, Caleb Wilson, f, North Carolina
5. L.A. Clippers (from Indiana), Keaton Wagler, g , Illinois
6. Brooklyn Nets, Mikel Brown Jr., g, Louisville
7. Sacramento Kings, Darius Acuff Jr., g, Arkansas
8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans), Kingston Flemings, g, Houston
9. Dallas Mavericks, Morez Johnson Jr., f, Michigan
10. Milwaukee Bucks, Brayden Burries, g, Arizona
11. Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg, f, Michigan
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from L.A. Clippers), Aday Mara, c, Michigan
13. a-Miami Heat, Nate Ament, f, Tennessee
14. Charlotte Hornets, Hannes Steinbach, f, Washington
15. Chicago Bulls, (from Portland), Dailyn Swain, g, Texas
16. b-Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando), Bennett Stirtz, g, Iowa
17. c-Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia), Ebuka Okorie, g, Stanford
18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix), Christian Anderson, g, Texas Tech
19. Toronto Raptors, Allen Graves, f, Santa Clara
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta), Jayden Quaintance, f, Kentucky
Proposed Trades
a-Miami to Milwaukee
b-Memphis to Oklahoma City
c-Oklahoma City to Detroit
more
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