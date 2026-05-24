Wyndham Clark shoots 60 to win CJ Cup Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Wyndham Clark was 7 under over his final eight holes Sunday and closed with an 11-under…

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Wyndham Clark was 7 under over his final eight holes Sunday and closed with an 11-under 60 to overtake Si Woo Kim and win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson for his first PGA Tour win in two years.

Clark’s last victory was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, where he also shot 60 in the third and final round in a tournament cut short by weather.

Kim started the final round with a two-shot lead, closed with a 65 and finished three shots behind. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler started two shots behind and never got any closer. He shot 65 and finished third, five shots behind.

Clark finished at 30-under 254. The was one shot shy of the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record last matched by Scheffler a year ago at TPC Craig Ranch, which went through more than $20 million in renovations to provide a more challenging course.

European tour

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Richard Sterne of South Africa ended 13 years without a European tour victory when he closed with a 5-under 66 to overcome a five-shot deficit Sunday and win the Soudal Open.

Sterne was still four shots behind Zander Lombard when he holed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th as Lombard dropped a shot at the 13th. Sterne followed with a 3-wood to 4 feet on the par-5 17th that set up a short eagle putt. He took the lead when Lombard made double bogey.

No one could catch Sterne the rest of the day, and he finished at 18-under 266 to win by two shots over six players — Jacob Skov Olesen, Jorge Campillo, Kota Kaneko, Victor Perez, Marcus Armitage and Marcus Kinhult.

Sterne’s previous victory on the European tour was the 2013 Joburg Open.

Korn Ferry Tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Doc Redman made birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 65 to force a playoff and won the Visit Knoxville Open with an eagle on the first extra hole to defeat Hunter Eichhorn on Sunday.

Redman won for the second time in five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and moved to No. 2 in the points standings, moving closer to regaining his PGA Tour card.

Eichhorn closed with a 61 for his best career finish. He went left into the native area in the playoff, and pitched to 6 feet for his fourth shot before Redman holed out for the win.

PGA Tour Champions

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Scott Hend of Australia won the for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions when he closed with a 4-under 69 for a five-shot victory over Steven Alker and Tommy Gainey in the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco in a tournament that ended Saturday.

Hend was two shots behind with 10 holes to play until a three-shot swing on the par-3 ninth when the Australian made birdie and Gainey took double bogey. Hend was not caught the rest of the way.

The victory makes Hend, who was runner-up at the Senior PGA Championship last month, fully exempt on the PGA Tour Champions through 2027. He is the third first-time winner on the senior circuit this year.

Other tours

Jiho Yang closed with a 5-over 76 and held on to win the Kolon Korea Open on the Asian Tour, earning a spot int he British Open this summer at Royal Birkdale. … Yusaku Hosono closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Japan PGA Championship Senko Group Cup for his first title on the Japan Golf Tour. … Anna Huang of Canada overcame a six-shot deficit with a 7-under 63, giving her a one-shot victory over Kelsey Bennett in the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco on the Ladies European Tour. … Tapio Pulkkanen birdied his last hole for a 1-over 73 to force a playoff and made a 30-foot eagle putt on the first extra hole again Maxence Giboudot to win the Danish Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour. … Joey Savoie of Canada lost the lead with two late bogeys, birdied the 18th hole for a 3-under 69 and beat Jack Lundin (64) with a birdie on the third playoff hole to win the Kia Ecuador Open on the PGA Tour Americas. … Justin Walters closed with an even-par 72 and won the SunBet Challenge by one shot on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … Hibiki Iriya shot 1-under 71 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Bridgestone Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA. … Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the E1 Charity Open on the Korea LPGA.

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