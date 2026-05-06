Wichita State abruptly shuts down men’s and women’s golf, citing financial strain

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State is shuttering its men’s and women’s golf programs, effective immediately, the school announced on…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State is shuttering its men’s and women’s golf programs, effective immediately, the school announced on Tuesday.

“Today marks a difficult moment for our department. This decision was not made lightly and reflects deep and deliberate consideration,” director of athletics Kevin Saal said in a statement.

The university cited long-term financial sustainability as the driving factor behind the changes, referring to the modern college athletics landscape as “increasingly complex and costly.”

The women’s golf program, led by Tom McCurdy, finished the season in the American Conference Championship in late April, where the Shockers placed eighth.

Coach Judd Easterling led the men’s team to a 10th-place finish in the American Conference Championship a week later. The men’s program dated back to 1935 and was one of the most decorated teams in school history with 29 NCAA appearances and 21 conference tiles.

“Our men’s and women’s golf teams have a proud tradition and history and have represented Wichita State with integrity and distinction,” Saal wrote.

Wichita State isn’t alone in its move to cut costs. Arkansas, Saint Louis and North Dakota dropped men’s and women’s tennis in recent weeks. Illinois State shuttered its men’s tennis program on Thursday. Gardner-Webb announced in February that this season would be the last for men’s and women’s tennis.

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