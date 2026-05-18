USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 24 Boston College (36-20); No. 25 Jacksonville State (42-13). Others receiving votes: Jacksonville St. (42-13) 43; Wake…

Dropped out: No. 24 Boston College (36-20); No. 25 Jacksonville State (42-13).

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville St. (42-13) 43; Wake Forest (38-18) 22; Boston College (36-20) 18; Oklahoma (32-20) 10; UC Santa Barbara (37-16) 10; Mercer (43-13) 6; California Baptist (43-13) 5; East Carolina (33-21) 3; Kent St. (40-13) 2; Miami (36-17) 2; Campbell (39-15) 1; UCF (31-20) 1; UTSA (36-19) 1.

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