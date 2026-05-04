Tippett, Nikishin both out again for Game 2 of Flyers-Hurricanes 2nd-round series in NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin will miss Monday’s Game 2…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin will miss Monday’s Game 2 of the second-round series in the NHL playoffs.

Both players sat out Carolina’s 3-0 win in Game 1.

Coach Rick Tocchet said before Monday’s game that Tippett would be considered a gametime decision for Thursday’s Game 3. He’s dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Tippett had a team-best 28 goals to go with 23 assists in the regular season, then had one goal and one assist in the six-game series against Pittsburgh that marked Philadelphia’s first postseason appearance since 2020.

Tippett, who brings needed speed to the lineup, skated Sunday. But he spent part of that session working with goalie Aleksei Kolosov at one end of the ice while the rest of the team worked at the other end.

As for the Hurricanes, Nikishin took warmups before being scratched. He’s recovering from a concussion on a jarring hit in a Game 4 win at Ottawa on April 25 that clinched a first-round sweep,

Nikishin has been skating in practices but coach Rod Brind’Amour said he didn’t play Game 1 after he didn’t feel quite right. Veteran Mike Reilly drew in and had two assists in Game 1.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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