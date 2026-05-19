Southampton expelled from English 2nd-division playoff final for spying on opponents

Southampton was expelled from the Championship playoffs on Tuesday after admitting to repeatedly spying on opponents. The English Football League…

Southampton was expelled from the Championship playoffs on Tuesday after admitting to repeatedly spying on opponents.

The English Football League reinstated Middlesbrough to play in the Wembley final — the richest game in soccer — against Hull City on Saturday. The winner gets promoted to the Premier League.

Southampton was charged earlier this month for a breach of league regulations, accused of the unauthorized filming of Middlesbrough’s practice sessions ahead of their semifinal. It went on to win the two-legged tie to go within one game of promotion to the top flight.

The league said the southcoast club had subsequently admitted further breaches this season concerning games against Oxford United and Ipswich. It was also deducted four points for next season.

Southampton can appeal.

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