Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder, NBA Playoffs Picks

New users can activate Sleeper promo code WTOP ahead of the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. By registering, first-time players will receive a $20 sign-up bonus, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Click here to start signing up.
This two-part promotion is exclusively for new users, giving you the perfect opportunity to maximize your bonus funds and target daily fantasy sports player projections for this highly anticipated game. Sleeper will have options on the NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $120 in Bonuses
|Sleeper Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Sleeper User Offer
|$120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Bonus Last Verified On
|May 18, 2026
New Sleeper customers can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer to use on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. You will receive an instant $20 bonus just for signing up.
Furthermore, Sleeper will apply a 100% deposit match up to $100 on that initial transaction. This provides an excellent boost in bonus funds to target daily fantasy player projections when the Spurs and Thunder tip off. Please note that this promotional offer is exclusively available to first-time users. To successfully activate the bonus, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements, be physically located within a participating state, and ensure your account is fully verified.
Spurs vs. Thunder DFS Projections
If you are looking to put your Sleeper NBA promo to work, the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder offers plenty of intriguing daily fantasy sports markets.
Below is a breakdown of the five players with the highest consensus points projections for this game, alongside their assist and rebound lines:
|Player
|Points Over/Under
|Assists Over/Under
|Rebounds Over/Under
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|30.5
|6.5
|4.5
|Victor Wembanyama
|25.5
|2.5
|12.5
|Chet Holmgren
|16.5
|1.5
|8.5
|De’Aaron Fox
|15.5
|5.5
|3.5
|Stephon Castle
|15.5
|5.5
|4.5
When targeting these daily fantasy sports markets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest point projection at 30.5. However, consensus market data suggests he may finish slightly below that threshold, pointing toward the under as the more probable outcome against the Spurs’ defense.
On the other side of the floor, Victor Wembanyama boasts a hefty 25.5-point line. Unlike Gilgeous-Alexander, the market data leans toward the over for the San Antonio big man. Wembanyama also brings a massive 12.5 rebound projection to the table, making him a prime target for multi-stat entries.
For secondary scoring options, keep an eye on De’Aaron Fox. His line is set at 15.5 points, with projections slightly favoring the over. Make sure to monitor the injury report before locking in any picks, as Fox is currently listed as Day-to-Day (Questionable) with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Thunder center Chet Holmgren sits at a 16.5-point projection, with market trends suggesting a strong probability of him exceeding that total in this matchup.
How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP
Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. To successfully activate your bonus, be sure to use the promo code WTOP during sign-up.
Follow these steps to ensure you claim the full value of the promotion:
- Create an Account: Visit the Sleeper website and register for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: Input promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process.
- Make a Deposit: Deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. This initial $10 deposit is the minimum requirement to trigger the instant $20 sign-up bonus.