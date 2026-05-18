Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate Sleeper promo code WTOP ahead of the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. By registering, first-time players will receive a $20 sign-up bonus, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Click here to start signing up.

This two-part promotion is exclusively for new users, giving you the perfect opportunity to maximize your bonus funds and target daily fantasy sports player projections for this highly anticipated game. Sleeper will have options on the NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $120 in Bonuses

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 18, 2026

New Sleeper customers can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer to use on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. You will receive an instant $20 bonus just for signing up.

Furthermore, Sleeper will apply a 100% deposit match up to $100 on that initial transaction. This provides an excellent boost in bonus funds to target daily fantasy player projections when the Spurs and Thunder tip off. Please note that this promotional offer is exclusively available to first-time users. To successfully activate the bonus, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements, be physically located within a participating state, and ensure your account is fully verified.

Spurs vs. Thunder DFS Projections

If you are looking to put your Sleeper NBA promo to work, the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder offers plenty of intriguing daily fantasy sports markets.

Below is a breakdown of the five players with the highest consensus points projections for this game, alongside their assist and rebound lines:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 6.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 2.5 12.5 Chet Holmgren 16.5 1.5 8.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 5.5 3.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 5.5 4.5

When targeting these daily fantasy sports markets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the highest point projection at 30.5. However, consensus market data suggests he may finish slightly below that threshold, pointing toward the under as the more probable outcome against the Spurs’ defense.

On the other side of the floor, Victor Wembanyama boasts a hefty 25.5-point line. Unlike Gilgeous-Alexander, the market data leans toward the over for the San Antonio big man. Wembanyama also brings a massive 12.5 rebound projection to the table, making him a prime target for multi-stat entries.

For secondary scoring options, keep an eye on De’Aaron Fox. His line is set at 15.5 points, with projections slightly favoring the over. Make sure to monitor the injury report before locking in any picks, as Fox is currently listed as Day-to-Day (Questionable) with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Thunder center Chet Holmgren sits at a 16.5-point projection, with market trends suggesting a strong probability of him exceeding that total in this matchup.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. To successfully activate your bonus, be sure to use the promo code WTOP during sign-up.

Follow these steps to ensure you claim the full value of the promotion: