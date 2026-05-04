Reds play the Cubs looking to end road skid

Cincinnati Reds (20-14, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-12, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 7:40…

Cincinnati Reds (20-14, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-12, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Petty (0-0); Cubs: Edward Cabrera (3-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -209, Reds +173; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago Cubs looking to break a three-game road skid.

Chicago has a 22-12 record overall and a 14-5 record at home. The Cubs are 18-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 20-14 record overall and a 10-6 record on the road. The Reds have a 9-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14 for 39 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .271 batting average to lead the Reds, and has six doubles and 10 home runs. Nathaniel Lowe is 11 for 36 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .264 batting average, 5.11 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .239 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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