Reds get 3-run homer from De La Cruz and outlast Cardinals 7-6 in 11 innings to split doubleheader

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer scored the winning run in the 11th inning with a headfirst slide on Blake Dunn’s…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer scored the winning run in the 11th inning with a headfirst slide on Blake Dunn’s one-hopper to shortstop, and the Cincinnati Reds outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 to split their day-night doubleheader Saturday.

Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer and Nathaniel Lowe launched a two-run shot as Cincinnati took a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

But the Cardinals scored twice in the ninth and tied it 6-all on a two-out RBI single by Jordan Walker, who started the comeback with a three-run homer in the sixth.

Steer was the automatic runner in the 11th and he advanced from second to third on a sacrifice bunt by P.J. Higgins. After a walk to Dane Myers put runners at the corners, Dunn sent a one-hopper up the middle.

With the infield playing in, strong-armed shortstop Masyn Winn made a lunging stop to his left and a spinning throw to the plate, where catcher Yohel Pozo scooped the ball on a short hop. But he couldn’t get his tag back down in time to get Steer, and a replay review upheld the safe call.

Dunn was credited with an RBI on a fielder’s choice. He also prevented the go-ahead run from scoring in the top of the inning with a sliding catch in shallow right field.

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