Phillies activate catcher J.T. Realmuto from injured list

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies activated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the injured list on Saturday. Realmuto had been sidelined…

MIAMI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies activated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the injured list on Saturday.

Realmuto had been sidelined since April 22 because of back spasms. He started behind the plate and went 0-for-3 in the Phillies’ 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins.

“He’s back and good to go,” interim manager Don Mattingly said before the game. “We’re going to put the best club out there daily. Protect J.T. from the standpoint of running him out there a lot. He’s caught a lot in the past. He’s that kind of guy. He wants to be out there. I do think we have to protect him from himself.”

The 35-year-old Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, is in his eighth season with the Phillies. He is batting .246 with with one homer and four RBIs in 18 games.

To make room for Realmuto, the Phillies designated outfielder Dylan Moore for assignment. Philadelphia has three catchers on the roster with Realmuto, Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs, although Mattingly said Stubbs’ versatility enables him to play multiple positions.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh was still sore after getting hit on his right elbow by a pitch on Friday. Mattingly said he was available off the bench Saturday, but he did not play.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.