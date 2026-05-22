Knicks take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Cavaliers

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Saturday,…

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Knicks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last matchup 109-93 on Friday, led by 26 points from Josh Hart. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in conference games. Cleveland is eighth in the league with 28.3 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.0.

The Knicks are 35-17 in conference games. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.5 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

The 119.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.4 more points than the Knicks allow (110.1). The Knicks average 116.5 points per game, 1.1 more than the 115.4 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 120.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Knicks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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