Kitchener beats Chicoutimi 3-2 to advance to the Memorial Cup championship game

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Jack Pridham and Dylan Edwards each had a goal and an assist and the Kitchener…

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Jack Pridham and Dylan Edwards each had a goal and an assist and the Kitchener Rangers beat the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-2 on Tuesday night to advance to the Memorial Cup championship game.

Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener finished round-robin play 3-0, opening with a 5-0 victory over host Kelowna on Friday night and beating Western Hockey League champion Everett 6-2 on Monday night.

Luca Romano also scored for Kitchener, and Dylan Edwards had two assists. Quinnipiac University-bound Christian Kirsch made 26 saves.

Emile Ricard and Mavrick Lachance scored for Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Chicoutimi. Lucas Beckman stopped 15 shots.

Chicoutimi dropped to 1-2. The Sagueneens opened with a 5-3 loss to Everett on Saturday night, then beat Kelowna 3-2 in overtime Sunday night.

In the round-robin finale, Everett will face Kelowna on Wednesday night.

Pridham gave Kitchener a 3-1 lead at 21 seconds of the third with his tournament-leading fourth goal.

After the Rangers failed to score on a five-minute power with Jordan Tourigny ejected for stomping on Christian Humphreys’ skate, Lachance pulled the Sagueneens pulled within one with 3:54 left.

Romano opened the scoring at 1:38 of the first, and O’Reilly made it 2-0 at 3:57 of the second. Ricard countered for Chicoutimi at 8:38 of the second.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.