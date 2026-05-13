Japan suspends rugby coach Eddie Jones for 4 games for verbally abusing match officials

TOKYO (AP) — Japan rugby coach Eddie Jones was suspended for four matches and had a salary reduction Wednesday for…

TOKYO (AP) — Japan rugby coach Eddie Jones was suspended for four matches and had a salary reduction Wednesday for verbally abusing match officials during the under-23 team’s tour of Australia last month.

Jones said he accepted the sanctions given by the Japan Rugby Football Union, acknowledging his “inappropriate remarks … caused discomfort to local match officials and other related parties.”

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved,” Jones said in a statement. “I deeply regret my behavior and words and will make every effort to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Along with the financial penalty, Jones was suspended from head coach duties for the national side for six weeks (April 24 to June 5). He also was “barred from attending or taking any part in” Japan’s next four games — two against a Hong Kong China Select team on May 22 and 29, one against the Maori All Blacks on June 27 and then the team’s opening Nations Championship match against Italy on July 4.

The 66-year-old Jones — one of the most outspoken and colorful coaches in world rugby — returned for a second spell in charge of Japan in December 2023. He has also coached England and his native Australia, and was on the coaching staff for South Africa’s World Cup-winning team in 2007.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.