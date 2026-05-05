Jalen Duren delivers for the Pistons, making plays at both ends of court in key moments against Cavs

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren delivered for the Detroit Pistons when they needed him most, making plays at both ends…

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren delivered for the Detroit Pistons when they needed him most, making plays at both ends of the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Duren had three dunks, two rebounds and a block in a 67-second stretch to break open a tie game and Detroit went on to beat Cleveland 111-101 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series.

“I’m not a one-dimensional player,” said Duren, who finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. “I add so many different things to this team. My main job is to protect the rim and dominate the paint.

“I try to do that night in, night out.”

In the first round against Orlando, he came up short of his goals until Game 7.

Duren averaged nearly 20 points and 10-plus rebounds during the regular season as a first-time All-Star, but didn’t score more than 12 points or reach double digits in rebounds until the elimination game.

To close a comeback from a 3-1 deficit, he had 15 points and 15 rebounds to send the Magic home and help the Pistons advance in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Duren acknowledged he learned a lot in the previous series.

“My value is on the defensive end,” he said. “My value is crashing the glass. It doesn’t always have to be scoring for me.”

James Harden’s scoring helped the Cavs rally from an 18-point deficit in the first quarter to pull into a 93-all tie with 5:28 remaining.

Harden had a chance to put Cleveland ahead for the first time since the opening minutes, but his 8-foot floater was blocked by Duren, who corralled the rebound.

He dunked on the next three possessions — each off Cade Cunningham’s assists — and another defensive rebound and the win was sealed with a 12-3 run.

“I thought he was awesome,” Pistons guard Duncan Robinson said. “People obviously want to get caught up in that last line of the box score (points) with him. He does so much for us, and he’s really the anchor of our identity.”

Duren played a part in limiting Cleveland center Jarrett Allen to two points and three rebounds, after he had 22 points and 19 rebounds in Game 7 against Toronto.

“If our frontcourt continues to outplay their frontcourt, we’ll be in a good spot in the series,” Duren said.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Detroit.

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