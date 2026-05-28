DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $100 NBA Bonus for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6

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As the Thunder and Spurs prepare to clash in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, new bettors can unlock tremendous value by utilizing this DraftKings promo code offer.







This exclusive welcome offer gives new users the ultimate advantage: place a simple $5 wager on this NBA playoff game and instantly receive $100 in bonus bets, regardless of the game’s final result. Take advantage of this generous promotion here to secure guaranteed bonus funds ahead of tip-off and maximize your betting potential for tonight’s high-stakes playoff contest.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, Thunder-Spurs Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer. By utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can place a qualifying wager of just $5 on this critical NBA playoff clash and instantly receive $100 in bonus bets. The best part of this promotion—and where the real value lies—is that you will receive the bonus no matter what the outcome of your initial bet is, guaranteeing a solid bankroll boost for the rest of the NBA slate. Just ensure your $5 qualifying wager is placed on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer.

We put a lot of stock in proper bankroll management, and your $100 reward is paid out conveniently as four separate $25 bonus bets. This allows you to spread your action across multiple games or hunt for longshot value in different betting markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days, so you will want to put them to use quickly. This generous offer is strictly available for new DraftKings customers, making it the perfect time to sign up and maximize your betting potential.

Thunder-Spurs Odds, Analysis via DraftKings

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the San Antonio Spurs for a decisive showdown. The game is scheduled to tip off tonight at 08:30 PM EDT. This critical matchup takes place in Round 3 of the postseason, representing the ongoing Western Conference Finals. With five games already completed in this high-stakes series, both teams are battling fiercely for a chance to advance to the NBA Finals.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +136 -162 Total Points Over 219.5 (-108) Under 219.5 (-112)

Odds as of May 28, 2026, from DraftKings.

Heading into this pivotal Western Conference Finals clash, betting trends highlight two teams performing exceptionally well in specific situational spots. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been highly reliable for spread bettors lately, going 3-1 (.750) against the spread the last four games of this series. On the other side of the floor, the San Antonio Spurs have consistently showcased their ability to crack tough opponents, boasting an impressive 16-4 (.800) record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last 20 games dating back to the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs and the regular season.

Through the first five games of this playoff series, the margins have been incredibly tight—exactly what you expect from late-stage postseason basketball. The Oklahoma City Thunder have slightly edged out the scoring, averaging 113.8 points per game on 43% shooting from the field. The San Antonio Spurs are right behind them, posting 112.0 points per game while shooting 42% overall and pulling down 47.2 rebounds per contest.

When looking for market inefficiencies, advanced metrics from the postseason reflect how evenly matched these powerhouses truly are. The Oklahoma City Thunder boast a strong 11.2 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), closely contested by the San Antonio Spurs’ 10.8 Net Rate. However, it does stand to reason that the battle in the paint will dictate the pace. San Antonio holds a slight advantage on the glass, securing 52.6% of available rebounds compared to Oklahoma City’s 50.2%, an area that could prove decisive as this series progresses.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up for Thunder-Spurs Tonight

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a quick and straightforward process. There is no manual promo code necessary to enter; simply follow the steps below to secure your guaranteed reward:

Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or website to begin the registration process. Create Your Account: Register your new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA futures or daily game markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Thunder vs. Spurs game, or any other qualifying market. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your qualifying wager is placed, DraftKings will automatically credit your account with $100 in bonus bets.

By completing these simple steps without needing to track down a specific promo code, you will be fully equipped with house money to enjoy tonight’s pivotal postseason clash between San Antonio and Oklahoma City.