DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $100 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

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New users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead a fantastic Western Conference Finals Game 7 matchup between the Spurs and Thunder by activating this DraftKings promo code offer here.







By signing up and placing a $5 wager on this playoff matchup, new bettors will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets, unlocking immediate value no matter what happens with their initial wager. This breakdown explains exactly how to claim this guaranteed bonus so you can kickstart your DraftKings account before tip-off.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Western Conference Finals Action

Getting started with DraftKings is quick and straightforward. You won’t need to scour the internet or memorize a complicated promotional code to secure your welcome bonus for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.

Here is a quick look at the current DraftKings promo details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 30th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

This promotion is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the upcoming NBA slate. To claim your reward, simply create a new account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game. Your initial qualifying wager must be placed on consensus odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet is submitted, you will receive the $100 bonus instantly—your bet does not even need to win.

The $100 reward is paid out as four separate $25 bonus bets. It does stand to reason that breaking this bonus into four distinct tokens gives you incredible flexibility; maybe you use one to back a heavy favorite and another to take a flyer on a longshot prop. Just be aware that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, meaning you have exactly up to a week to find market inefficiencies and use your four $25 tokens before they are removed from your account.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Analysis via DrftKings

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 08:00 PM EDT. This game carries massive postseason implications, serving as the decisive Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, with the winner moving on to the NBA Finals. Whoever survives this clash will likely be the favorite to win in the Finals against the Knicks, making this game as big as it gets.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +3.5 (-108) -3.5 (-112) Moneyline +136 -162 Total Points Over 212.5 (-110) Under 212.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 30, 2026 from DraftKings.

Looking at the series performance through six completed games, the Spurs have established a slight offensive edge. San Antonio is averaging 113.0 points and 48.0 rebounds per game, while Oklahoma City is scoring 110.0 points and pulling down 43.17 rebounds per contest. This production is backed by broader postseason metrics, where the Spurs currently hold an impressive Net Rate of 11.6 and a 52.8% total rebound percentage. Meanwhile, the Thunder have posted a Net Rate of 8.6 and a 49.7% total rebound percentage during the 2025 postseason.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a simple process, and best of all, no promo code is necessary to qualify. Follow these quick steps to get started before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off:

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or website to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your legal name, physical address, date of birth, and email. Fund Your Account: Once your new account is registered and verified, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit at least $5 into your DraftKings account using one of their supported, secure payment methods (such as online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal). Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game—or any other eligible sporting event.

As soon as your initial $5 wager is placed, your account will be instantly credited with $100 in bonus bets. It’s that easy—secure your bankroll today and enjoy the Western Conference Finals action!