DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Instant Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by activating the DraftKings promo code offer here. All it takes is a simple $5 wager on today’s pivotal postseason clash between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, and DraftKings will instantly reward you with a $100 bonus.

The absolute best part? The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter—you get the bonus win or lose! Plus, if you want to diversify your action, you can easily use these bonus bets to wager on the current MLB season or the NHL playoffs.

DraftKings Promo Code: Newest Welcome Offer

Whether you are backing the New York Knicks on the road or riding with the hometown Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, getting started with this welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. Here is everything you need to know about the current offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 10, 2026

Bet $5, Get $100 in Guaranteed Bonus Bets

Let’s break down exactly how I approach this. As the Knicks and 76ers prepare to square off, new DraftKings customers have a unique opportunity to maximize their early returns without the usual stress of handicapping. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on this matchup—or any other game on the NBA slate—you unlock a guaranteed $100 reward.

DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets, giving you the perfect ammunition to spread your action across multiple games. I love using house money to key some more sophisticated wagers, like exciting parlays or player prop combinations, giving us a real chance at a bigger payout. Just be sure to use them promptly, as all bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

Betting Lines for the Knicks-76ers and Spurs-Wolves

When I look at the morning line, I want to find spots where we have a solid edge. If you are looking to put your DraftKings NBA promo to work tonight, there is a pair of compelling matchups on the schedule. Here is a look at tonight’s lines:

Away Team Home Team Spread Over/Under Total New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers NYK -1.5 213.5 San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -4.5 218.5

The Knicks travel to the Xfinity Mobile Arena backed by a staggering +18.4 Net Rating and a highly efficient offense generating 117.8 points per game (120.3 Offensive Rating). Point guard Jalen Brunson is pacing the attack with 28.0 points and 6.1 assists per game. To cover this tight spread, they will need to outpace a Sixers team led by Tyrese Maxey (24.4 PPG) and Joel Embiid (24.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG).

While the Sixers have struggled with a -8.4 Net Rating this postseason, their star power keeps this line remarkably close. I’m placing my bets carefully here, but backing New York’s offensive efficiency is a very tempting angle.

And the Spurs head into Minnesota as 4.5-point favorites, largely fueled by their suffocating defense. San Antonio boasts an elite 99.2 Defensive Rating, heavily anchored by Victor Wembanyama. The big man is dominating both ends of the floor, averaging 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and an incredible 5.0 blocks per game. They will look to slow down Anthony Edwards, who is leading the Timberwolves with 19.4 points per contest.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers is a seamless process. Best of all, there is no manual DraftKings promo code required to unlock this offer. Just follow these simple steps to get started and we’ll be building that bankroll in no time:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Knicks, 76ers, or any other eligible game. Collect Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial qualifying bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward your account with a guaranteed $100 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.