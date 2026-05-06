DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Instant Bonus for NBA, NHL and MLB Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For those of us tired of grinding out simple NBA moneyline wagers, having a little extra house money is the best way to confidently chase bigger payouts. That is exactly where the latest DraftKings promo code comes into play. Register here to place your qualifying wager on Wednesday night.

New users can jump into tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup with a phenomenal welcome offer. Just sign up, place a quick $5 wager, and you’ll get a $100 instant bonus. The best part? The outcome of your first $5 wager doesn’t matter. Win or lose, that bonus hits your account instantly, giving us a perfect bankroll booster to handicap the rest of the playoff schedule.

Bet NBA Games with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Before tip-off between the Timberwolves and the Spurs, let’s break down the details of this welcome bonus. Here is a quick look at the current DraftKings promo available for new players:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

Bet $5, Claim $100 Guaranteed Bonus

For new DraftKings customers looking to build a more sophisticated betting slip, this welcome offer is a fantastic starting point. To get in on the action, simply create a new account and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on any market. Unlike past offers, this bonus is completely guaranteed. The outcome of your first $5 wager doesn’t matter; you will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets the moment your bet is placed.

When I’m handicapping the board, I love using bonus bets to take the pressure off riskier, high-reward wagers like a Same Game Parlay or a tricky exact score prop. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so we have exactly one week to put them to work before they vanish from the account.

Take the Action Beyond the Hardwood: MLB and NHL Playoffs

We are focusing heavily on hoops tonight, but there is nothing better than having a diversified betting portfolio. The beauty of this $100 instant bonus is that you are not locked into basketball.

If you are also following the action on the ice or the diamond, you can absolutely use these bonus bets to wager on available NHL or MLB markets. Whether we are keying a hockey moneyline or putting together a baseball run-line parlay, DraftKings gives you the total freedom to explore other sports and maximize your payout potential.

NBA Betting Odds for Wednesday Night

If you want to stick with basketball and put your DraftKings bonus bets into action right away, tonight’s schedule offers two incredible matchups. Here is how the morning line looks for today’s games:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks NYK -10.5 / PHI +10.5 215.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs SAS -10.5 / MIN +10.5 216.5

The Knicks are rolling into this matchup as 7.5-point home favorites, backed by a dominant 20.3 Net Rating during these playoffs. New York’s offense runs right through Jalen Brunson, who is putting up an impressive 27.6 points and 5.7 assists per game. The 76ers will need massive performances from Tyrese Maxey to pull off the upset since Joel Embiid is out.

Out West, the Spurs host the Timberwolves as heavy 10.5-point favorites. San Antonio boasts an 11.1 Net Rating in the playoffs and has been anchored by the two-way dominance of Victor Wembanyama. The phenom is currently averaging a double-double with 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, alongside a staggering 5.6 blocks per contest.

To cover that double-digit spread, Minnesota will rely heavily on the scoring punch of Julius Randle (19.4 PPG) and Anthony Edwards (18.4 PPG). Pairing player props from these stars into an exotic bet is a great way to use your new bonus!

DraftKings Promo Code: Guide to Register

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick, painless process. Just follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Sign Up: Create a new account here. There is no DraftKings promo code necessary to enter; simply follow any standard promotional link to get the ball rolling. Register: Provide your standard personal information to verify your identity and set up your profile securely. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account using any of their secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on any eligible matchup. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial $5 wager wins or loses, you will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets to start chasing those big payouts.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.