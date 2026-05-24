DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Sunday MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the most recent DraftKings promo code to get a $100 guaranteed bonus when you wager on any Sunday Major League Baseball game or the Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 matchup tonight. Betting $5 on any game will release your $100 in bonuses. Just click here to register.

DraftKings Promo Code: $100 Bonus Details

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 24, 2026

For new DraftKings customers analyzing the NBA postseason slate, this welcome offer provides a massive, guaranteed yield. Registering and placing a $5 qualifying wager on the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup—or any eligible game—instantly secures $100 in bonus bets.

To meet eligibility requirements, your initial wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The edge here is undeniable: the payout is fully guaranteed, meaning you receive the bonus regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Once your $5 wager is processed, the $100 reward is distributed as four separate $25 bonus bets. These credits expire after seven days, giving you a one-week window to strategically deploy them across the remaining NBA playoff schedule or other preferred sports markets.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code On Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +1.5 (-108) -1.5 (-112) Moneyline +102 -122 Total Points Over 219.5 (-108) Under 219.5 (-112)

Bettors looking for actionable trends will notice the Oklahoma City Thunder have been highly reliable when catching points. The Thunder are a profitable 4-1 against the spread as an underdog over their last five games. Furthermore, high-scoring affairs have been the baseline expectation in this matchup; the over has hit in each of the last four San Antonio Spurs games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Through the first three games of this Western Conference Finals series, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s offensive metrics have been elite. They are averaging a robust 120 points per game, shooting 45% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. The San Antonio Spurs are keeping pace, scoring 114.3 points per contest on an identical 45% overall shooting efficiency, though they have struggled slightly more from deep at 34%.

Diving into advanced metrics for the Postseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a formidable 14.3 Net Rating, slightly outpacing the San Antonio Spurs’ 11.7 Net Rating. However, San Antonio has maintained a critical edge on the glass throughout the playoffs. The Spurs are grabbing 53.1% of available rebounds (Total REB%) compared to Oklahoma City’s 50.1%, giving them a notable advantage in generating extra possessions and second-chance points.

Sunday’s MLB Slate: Additional Markets For Your Bonus Bets

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio after securing your initial promotional payout, Sunday’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several intriguing matchups. You can strategically target these cross-sport markets with your newly acquired bonus bets:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Leveraging your DraftKings promotional credits on the diamond is a good recipe for success to maintain daily action without risking additional bankroll capital.

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Claiming this DraftKings promotion ahead of tip-off is a structured, straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your bonus equity: