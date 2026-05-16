DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Rousey, Diaz Netflix Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can capitalize on a straightforward welcome offer with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. By redeeming this promo, new customers who place a $5 wager on MVP MMA will receive $100 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are backing a heavy hitter on the main card or looking for a technical finish in the main event, this promotion offers a clear, structured path to building your bankroll. Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are finally meeting in the octagon after years of anticipation. DraftKings Sportsbook will have plenty of different ways to get in on the action for MVP MMA.

DraftKings Promo Code for MVP MMA: Win $100 Bonus Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 16, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming MVP MMA event on Netflix can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer. By activating the DraftKings promo code, you unlock the ability to earn $100 in bonus bets instantly simply by placing a $5 wager on the fights.

To successfully claim this offer, your qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets, distributed as four individual $25 bonus bets. These bonus tokens provide the flexibility to explore other wagers across the platform. Keep in mind that you must use them in a timely manner; the bonus bets expire after seven days, giving you up to a week to leverage your funds following the Netflix fight card.

MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Betting Preview

Combat sports fans are turning their attention to Netflix for a stacked MVP MMA event. The card is anchored by a historic Women’s Featherweight clash between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, offering plenty of compelling angles for prospective bettors looking to place their qualifying wagers.

While the Rousey and Carano showdown takes center stage, the rest of the main card provides additional opportunities to find value and secure your welcome bonus. Here is a look at the full main card:

Women’s Featherweight: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins Lightweight: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. There is no manual promo code necessary, meaning you can easily lock in your bonus eligibility by following these simple steps: