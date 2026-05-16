DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for PGA Championship, Netflix MMA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New DraftKings users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. By activating the DraftKings promo code, the purpose of this article is to explain that new players can secure an immediate bankroll boost. The welcome offer is: bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets no matter what and can be played across Saturday’s MLB games, the PGA Championship and tonight’s MMA card on Netflix.







DraftKings Promo Code for May 16 Overview

New DraftKings customers have a premier opportunity to unlock $100 in bonus bets when wagering just $5 on the selected New York Yankees vs. New York Mets matchup. To qualify for this offer, your initial wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. This is a guaranteed bonus thay pays immediately following the $5+ qualifying wager.

The offer also works for other Saturday MLB games, Netflix MMA featuring Ronda Rousey, and the PGA Championship.

If your qualifying wager wins, the $100 reward is paid out automatically as four $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets provide extra flexibility to wager on other MLB matchups or different sports entirely. Keep in mind that these are available for up to a week, as all bonus bets will expire 7 days after being credited to your account.

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs New York Mets

The New York Yankees enter this contest as the betting favorites, carrying a reliable 28-17 record when favored this season. After winning the opener, they’ll look to ensure themselves of a series win behind Carlos Rodon who will be opposed by Huascar Brazoban.

The Yankees come in as a -136 favorite while the Mets are priced at +113. The over under is set at 8.5 runs with the under slightly juiced at -115.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming New York Yankees vs. New York Mets matchup is a straightforward process, and best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered.

To get started and activate the offer, follow these simple steps: