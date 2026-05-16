DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for PGA Championship, Netflix MMA, MLB Games

New DraftKings users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. By activating the DraftKings promo code, the purpose of this article is to explain that new players can secure an immediate bankroll boost. The welcome offer is: bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets no matter what and can be played across Saturday’s MLB games, the PGA Championship and tonight’s MMA card on Netflix.
DraftKings Promo Code for May 16 Overview
New DraftKings customers have a premier opportunity to unlock $100 in bonus bets when wagering just $5 on the selected New York Yankees vs. New York Mets matchup. To qualify for this offer, your initial wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. This is a guaranteed bonus thay pays immediately following the $5+ qualifying wager.
The offer also works for other Saturday MLB games, Netflix MMA featuring Ronda Rousey, and the PGA Championship.
If your qualifying wager wins, the $100 reward is paid out automatically as four $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets provide extra flexibility to wager on other MLB matchups or different sports entirely. Keep in mind that these are available for up to a week, as all bonus bets will expire 7 days after being credited to your account.
Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs New York Mets
The New York Yankees enter this contest as the betting favorites, carrying a reliable 28-17 record when favored this season. After winning the opener, they’ll look to ensure themselves of a series win behind Carlos Rodon who will be opposed by Huascar Brazoban.
The Yankees come in as a -136 favorite while the Mets are priced at +113. The over under is set at 8.5 runs with the under slightly juiced at -115.
How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer
Claiming your bonus for the upcoming New York Yankees vs. New York Mets matchup is a straightforward process, and best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered.
To get started and activate the offer, follow these simple steps:
- Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or website and select the option to create a new account. You will need to register by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity.
- Deposit Funds: Once your account is set up and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the secure methods. DraftKings offers a variety of safe payment options, including online banking, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game, or another eligible event, to receive your $100 in bonus bets.