DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for PGA Championship, MLB, Cavs-Pistons

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A high-stakes Pistons-Cavs Game 7, the PGA Championship and MLB matchups provide the latest chance to use the DraftKings promo code. With it first-time users can claim a guaranteed welcome offer for with a $5 qualifying wager that secures $100 in bonus bets instantly.







DraftKings Promo Code Key Details

Eligible new DraftKings customers can secure a significant boost for tonight’s NBA postseason slate by utilizing this exclusive welcome offer. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup—or any other market carrying odds of -500 or longer—you will automatically unlock $100 in bonus bets.

The primary analytical advantage of this promotion is the guaranteed payout. Because the bonus is credited whether your initial wager wins or loses, it effectively eliminates the variance typically associated with a single-game bet.

Once your qualifying wager is locked in, DraftKings distributes the $100 reward as four separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to diversify your exposure across multiple games rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after seven days, giving you a one-week window to deploy them on future NBA playoff action or other eligible markets.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. This highly anticipated 2025 postseason matchup is scheduled to tip off on May 17, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT, with national television coverage provided by Amazon Prime Video.

When evaluating the current betting landscape, recent situational trends offer valuable context. The Detroit Pistons have struggled to cover against quality competition, going 1-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last four games when facing opponents with a winning record. Conversely, offensive volume has been a consistent theme for the visiting team; the total has gone over in three of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ last four games when matched up against top-10 scoring defenses.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer

Securing this guaranteed welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these exact steps to add $100 in bonus bets to your account ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup: