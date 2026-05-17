DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than tipping off an NBA Playoffs matchup with guaranteed cash in our pockets, particularly with a Game 7 ahead. If you’re looking to build your bankroll ahead of the next game, new users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to grab a sweet welcome offer for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game 7.







Just bet $5 on either the Cavaliers or the Pistons, and you get $100 in bonus bets instantly, no matter what happens on the court. We’re getting a guaranteed return, giving us the ammunition we need to chase a nice pay day.

DraftKings Promo Code for Cavs-Pistons

Before I show you how I’m playing the Cavaliers and Pistons, let’s look at the mechanics of this welcome offer. Securing your bonus is incredibly simple, and you won’t even need to type in a specific promo code to qualify.

If you are a new DraftKings customer, this welcome offer is the perfect jumping-off point to move beyond simple moneyline bets and start hunting bigger payouts.

To get started, just register your account and place a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, or any eligible market. Just make sure your initial bet is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer to qualify.

The absolute best part of this DraftKings promo code offer is the guarantee—you will receive your bonus no matter what happens, regardless of whether your initial $5 wager wins or loses.

Once your bet is locked in, the sportsbook instantly credits your account with $100 in bonus funds. They pay this out as four individual $25 bonus bets.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Odds & Analysis

When we dig into the numbers, we see a fascinating clash of styles. The Detroit Pistons have been a force at home, boasting a +4.6 Net Rate and pulling down a dominant 52.6% Total Rebound Percentage. They are putting up 105.80 points per game while putting the clamps on visitors, allowing just 101.60 points defensively. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are road warriors. They average an impressive 109.20 points per game away from home, securing a 50.6% Total Rebound Percentage and a +0.6 Net Rate.

Here is where the handicapping gets fun. From a betting trends perspective, Detroit has struggled to cover in certain spots recently, going just 1-3 (.250) against the spread against opponents with a winning record over their last four games. On the flip side, scoring totals have trended high for Cleveland; the over has hit in 3 of the Cavaliers’ last 4 games against top-10 scoring defenses.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Offer

Ready to jump in? Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup is a breeze. As I mentioned, no manual promo code is necessary to activate this offer. Just follow these steps, and we’ll be placing bets in minutes:

Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings sportsbook and create your new account. You will need to register using standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Once your account is fully registered, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Cavaliers, the Pistons, or any other eligible market.

The second you lock in that qualifying $5 wager, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets. It really is that easy to get an immediate bankroll boost for the rest of the NBA schedule!