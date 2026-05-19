DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services After a thrilling game last night between the Spurs and Thunder, the Cavaliers and Knicks tip off in the Eastern Conference Finals tonight, and the DraftKings promo code welcome offer gives you a no-brainer welcome offer to put to use. Bet $5 on tonight’s game and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code For $100 Cavs-Knicks Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 19th, 2026

This exclusive promotion is engineered specifically for new DraftKings customers looking to maximize their initial entry into the NBA betting markets. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup—or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer—you will automatically activate the welcome bonus. The primary utility of this offer is its guaranteed return: new users will receive the bonus payout regardless of whether their initial bet wins or loses.

Upon placing your qualifying wager, the $100 reward is distributed as four separate $25 bonus bets. From a bankroll management perspective, this structure allows bettors to strategically distribute their wagers across multiple games or alternate betting markets throughout the week. Be sure to utilize these funds promptly, as all bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Use DraftKings Promo Code For Cavs vs. Knicks Game 1

Bet Type Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks Spread +7.5 (-115) -7.5 (-105) Moneyline +215 -265 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

Heading into this Eastern Conference Finals clash, the underlying metrics heavily favor the New York Knicks. The Knicks have showcased tremendous efficiency and dominance on the glass this postseason, backed by an elite Net Rating of 19.8 and securing 56% of all available rebounds. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers enter the matchup with a modest Net Rating of 2.7 and a Total Rebound Percentage of 50.9%.

However, situational trends indicate that Cleveland is highly capable of keeping games competitive against elite stoppers. Over their last five games, the Cavaliers have posted a strong 4-1 (.800) record against top-10 scoring defenses. Meanwhile, bettors analyzing the totals market should note that high-scoring affairs have been a recurring theme for the home team, with the over hitting in four of the Knicks’ last six matchups.

Diversify Your Bankroll: Tonight’s MLB Games

Because the DraftKings welcome offer pays out in four distinct $25 bonus bets, bettors have an excellent opportunity to diversify their risk across multiple sports. If you are looking to deploy your bonus funds outside of the NBA playoffs, tonight’s Major League Baseball slate offers several high-profile divisional matchups to target:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

These matchups provide ample opportunities to leverage your bonus bets on moneyline, run line, or player prop markets.

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Reward

Claiming your welcome bonus follows a straightforward, logical sequence. No manual promo code entry is required during registration. Simply follow these steps to secure your bonus funds: