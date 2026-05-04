DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for 76ers vs. Knicks, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than the thrill of postseason sports, and if you are looking to build up your bankroll, I’ve got a fantastic strategy for you. New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer by signing up here ahead of the next NBA game.

Right now, by registering a new account and placing a simple $5 wager on tonight’s matchups—like the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the New York Knicks—you will secure a $100 instant bonus. It is an incredible way to immediately boost your sports betting account. Plus, the flexibility is fantastic; you aren’t just limited to the hardwood. You can use this bonus to get in on the action across other sports, including MLB games and the NHL playoffs.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $100 Guaranteed Bonus

While you won’t be building a trifecta or boxing an exacta in basketball, securing this offer is the perfect “key” to starting your betting journey on the right foot. Here is the quick breakdown:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

Score Your $100 Instant Bonus on a $5 Wager

If you feel stuck making simple moneyline bets and want to start chasing bigger payouts with confidence, this exclusive welcome offer is exactly what you need. New DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to score big during the NBA postseason. By registering and placing a $5 qualifying wager, you will instantly earn a $100 bonus.

Because this is an instant bonus, you get the immediate satisfaction of boosting your account without waiting for the game to end. This structure gives you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across different matchups, player props, or those more sophisticated parlays we love putting together. Just remember to use your rewards quickly once they hit your account, as all bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

Spreads and Totals for the NBA Playoffs

When handicapping tonight’s slate, I always look closely at where the value lies compared to the morning line. If you are looking to get some action down, here are the current consensus odds for the scheduled matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -7.5 213.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -13.5 217.5

The Knicks are currently laying 7.5 points. They bring an incredibly strong statistical profile into this May 4 matchup. New York is posting a strong 17.0 Net Rating in the postseason, largely powered by Jalen Brunson’s stellar 26.3 points and 6.2 assists per game. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a reliable secondary option, averaging a double-double with 18.7 points and 11.3 rebounds. However, we can’t count Philadelphia out; they boast serious firepower of their own. Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 28.0 points and 9.0 boards per game, while Tyrese Maxey is contributing 26.9 points per contest.

Out West, the San Antonio Spurs are heavy 13.5-point favorites against the Timberwolves. The Spurs hold a dominant 12.8 Net Rating and are led by Victor Wembanyama, who is filling the stat sheet with 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and an absurd 4.0 blocks per game. San Antonio is also getting huge minutes from Stephon Castle (19.8 PPG, 6.0 APG). To keep this game within the spread, Minnesota will desperately need efficient scoring from Anthony Edwards (18.5 PPG) and Julius Randle (19.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG).

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no DraftKings promo code is necessary to enter during sign-up to take advantage of this deal. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Register a New Account: Create and register an account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on your preferred matchup. Claim Your Bonus: Thanks to the updated offer, once you place your qualifying $5 bet, DraftKings will immediately credit your account with a $100 instant bonus, leaving you ready to tackle the rest of the board.

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