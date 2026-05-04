DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We all know the feeling of wanting to chase a bigger payout but feeling stuck playing it safe with simple moneyline bets. Tonight’s NBA playoff slate gives us a real chance to step up our strategy and build that bankroll. By using the latest DraftKings promo code offer here, new users can lock in a massive welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup.

The deal is simple and incredibly effective: Bet $5, get a $100 instant bonus. I’m taking advantage of this promo to fund some strategic wagers, and I’ll show you exactly how we can use this to our advantage tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code Provides $100 Bonus

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s playoff slate is an absolute breeze. Here is a quick breakdown of the current DraftKings welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

Unpacking the Welcome Offer

As your guide in the betting trenches, I want to make sure you know exactly how to leverage this offer. Only new DraftKings customers are eligible for this one. To get started, simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager.

Here is why this offer is a game-changer: instead of sweating out the final buzzer hoping your bet hits, you get a $100 instant bonus the moment you place that first $5 wager. DraftKings pays this out as four separate $25 bonus bets. There is nothing better than having multiple bonus bets in your account—it gives us the flexibility to spread our action around. We can use one to key a heavy favorite and another to take a shot on an exotic same-game parlay for a nice pay day.

Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to put them to work quickly while the playoff action is hot.

Betting Lines for the 76ers-Knicks and Timberwolves-Spurs

Having house money in your pocket is the perfect excuse to dive into a prime playoff slate. Here is how I’m handicapping tonight’s NBA odds, featuring the latest spreads and totals:

Philadelphia 76ers (+7.5) at New York Knicks (-7.5) | Total: O/U 213.5

| Total: O/U 213.5 Minnesota Timberwolves (+13.5) at San Antonio Spurs (-13.5) | Total: O/U 217.5

The Knicks enter tonight laying 7.5 points at home, backed by a dominant postseason run and a massive league-leading 17.0 Net Rating in the playoffs. New York’s offense runs straight through Jalen Brunson, who is pouring in 26.3 points and dishing out 6.2 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns commands the paint with a double-double average of 18.7 points and 11.3 rebounds. To cover this spread, the 76ers need their star duo to take over.

Joel Embiid is posting an impressive 28.0 PPG and 9.0 RPG, alongside Tyrese Maxey’s 26.9 PPG. I’m looking closely at Embiid and Maxey’s player props to anchor a solid parlay tonight.

The San Antonio Spurs are heavy 13.5-point home favorites as they host the Timberwolves. San Antonio’s defense is an absolute wall right now, anchored by the imposing presence of Victor Wembanyama. The phenom continues to stuff the playoff stat sheet with 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a staggering 4.0 blocks per game.

If the Timberwolves hope to keep the game within the spread or pull off an upset, they need sharp shooting from Anthony Edwards (18.5 PPG) to navigate past Wembanyama’s elite rim protection. Backing an Edwards outside shooting prop might be a savvy way to use one of those $25 bonus bets.

Signing Up with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Ready to get off the sidelines? Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Best of all, no DraftKings promo code is necessary to enter when you sign up.

Follow the exact steps we use to get set up and start betting:

Create an Account: Begin by registering a new account with DraftKings here. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, address, date of birth, and email. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure, approved payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Claim Your Bonus: Thanks to this updated offer, DraftKings will credit your account with a $100 instant bonus in the form of bonus bets, giving you the ammo you need to tackle future matchups with confidence.

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