DraftKings Promo Code for Raptors-Cavaliers Gets New Users $100 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors tip off tonight, we have a real chance to grab some incredible value. Utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code offer is your ticket to a stress-free start. By signing up here ahead of the next NBA game and placing a simple $5 wager, you will score an instant $100 in bonus bets.

Whether you are backing Cleveland on their home floor or taking Toronto to secure a crucial postseason victory on the road in front of the NBC/Peacock national audience, I’m here to show you how we can maximize this DraftKings welcome bonus together.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

When it comes to handicapping the playoffs, having extra ammunition in your account changes the game. Activating this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, allowing us to focus on the NBA postseason action rather than jumping through hoops.

Here is a quick breakdown of the board for claiming your DraftKings Sportsbook bonus tonight:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get Instant $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

Bet $5, Get an Instant $100 Bonus

For new DraftKings customers looking to wager on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Raptors game, this sign-up offer is a massive boost. Just place a $5 qualifying wager on any market. The best part? Unlike some promotions that make you sweat out a victory, this offer pays out an instant $100 bonus just for placing your qualifying bet.

DraftKings breaks this $100 reward down into four $25 bonus bets. I absolutely love this structure because it gives us the flexibility to spread our action around instead of risking everything on a single wager. You can play a straight bet on the point spread, or use a bonus bet to “key” a player prop in a same-game parlay. Just remember, these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to use them while the postseason action is hot.

Take the Action to the Ice and the Diamond

While I am dialed into tonight’s NBA slate, don’t forget that your bonus bets aren’t restricted to the hardwood. If you spot a juicy moneyline in Major League Baseball or want to handicap the NHL playoffs, you can absolutely use this promo there, too. A cross-sport strategy is a fantastic way to hunt for the absolute best value on the board.

Best Way to Use Your NBA Bonus Tonight

Let’s look at the morning line and consensus odds for the May 3, 2026 slate. We have two intense postseason matchups to consider.

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 (-102) / TOR +8.5 (-118) 211.5 (O -109 / U -111) Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 (-106) / ORL +8.5 (-113) 201.5 (O -111 / U -109)

The Cavaliers (-8.5) host the Raptors at Rocket Arena. Cleveland enters the matchup with a +0.8 net rating and will rely on the offensive production of Donovan Mitchell (23.3 points per game) and James Harden, who is averaging 21.0 points and a team-high 6.7 assists per game.

In Detroit, the Pistons sit as -8.5 favorites against the Magic in a game carrying a notably low 201.5 Over/Under total. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham has been spectacular, pacing the floor with 32.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The Pistons also boast a suffocating defense that allows just 98.3 points per game while generating 10.0 blocks per night.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Claiming your bonus for tonight’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors is incredibly easy. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary during the sign-up process.

Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform here and register a new account by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Once your account is active, deposit at least $5 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on tonight’s postseason action at Rocket Arena or any other eligible market.

As soon as that bet is placed, you will successfully activate the offer and instantly receive your $100 in bonus bets.

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