DraftKings Promo Code for Pistons-Cavaliers, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games Gets $100 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the NBA postseason rolling on, there is nothing better than finding a sharp angle to boost our bankroll. For those of us looking for a nice pay day, new users can lock in the latest DraftKings promo code offer here to claim a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of tonight’s playoff clash between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

By simply registering a new account and placing a $5 wager on this matchup—or any other game on the board—you will score $100 in bonus bets no matter the outcome.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Playoffs

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

Grab $100 Bonus for NBA Games

I always tell my readers that the key to a long-term winning strategy is maximizing early value, and new DraftKings customers have a real chance to do exactly that with this welcome offer. When you place a qualifying wager of just $5 on tonight’s NBA slate, you unlock the door to a $100 bonus. The result doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed.

That $100 reward lands in your account as four separate $25 bonus bets. I love this payout structure because it gives us plenty of ammunition to build a nice same-game parlay or piece together a player prop trifecta across different betting markets. Just remember that these bonus bets expire after seven days.

Ways to Use Your Bonus for Cavs-Pistons and Thunder-Lakers

If you are looking to put your DraftKings NBA promo to work, here is a quick look at the morning line spreads and totals for tonight’s postseason schedule:

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -3.5 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers OKC -11.5 214.5

When handicapping the last matchup. the Thunder roll in as heavy 11.5-point road favorites, and their playoff statistics absolutely justify the massive spread. I am looking closely at Oklahoma City’s league-leading +19.2 Net Rating. They boast an explosive offense dropping 122.1 points per game, spearheaded by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (28.3 points, 7.0 assists). The Lakers (+11.5) are struggling with a negative Net Rating (-3.7).

Even though LeBron James is still putting in serious work with 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.8 assists a night, betting against this OKC juggernaut feels risky. Finding a strategic, safer moneyline bet here might be the perfect way to qualify for our $100 bonus.

And the Cavaliers are slight 3.5-point favorites at home, relying heavily on Donovan Mitchell (25.1 PPG) and Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG). But do not sleep on the underdog. The Pistons actually hold a superior Net Rating (+5.8 to Cleveland’s +0.9) and bring an elite defense that gives up just 99.8 points per game.

Furthermore, Cade Cunningham is an absolute star right now, lighting up the box score with 30.2 points and 7.7 assists per game. Taking Detroit to cover the spread is a savvy move I am strongly considering for my own betting slip tonight.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome bonus ahead of the Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is an absolute breeze. Best of all, no DraftKings promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow these straightforward steps, and we will be ready for tip-off:

Create an Account: Head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform here and register for a new account. You will need to drop in some standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the available secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Comb through the NBA postseason markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Pistons, Cavaliers, or any other team in action. Collect Your Bonus: Win or lose, you’ll get a $100 bonus.

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