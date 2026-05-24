DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Gets $100 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for NBA

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +2.5 (-102) -2.5 (-118) Moneyline +130 -155 Total Points Over 219.5 (-108) Under 219.5 (-112)

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. There is no promo code necessary to enter; using a qualifying link will automatically apply the promotion to your new account. Register Your Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (such as a credit/debit card, PayPal, or online banking) to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Spurs vs Thunder matchup or any other eligible game. Collect Your Bonus: As soon as your qualifying $5 wager is placed, you will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets credited directly to your account.

New bettors looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code.By registering a new account and placing a simple $5 bet on this pivotal NBA game, you will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets, no matter what happens on the court. This straightforward promotion provides an effortless way to boost your bankroll with guaranteed bonus funds ahead of tip-off.Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this generous welcome offer provides an incredible way to dive into tonight’s NBA slate. By creating a new account and placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you will unlock $100 in bonus bets to use on the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup or any other game. The best part of this promotion is that you receive the bonus no matter what happens on the court; your initial $5 wager does not even need to win for the bonus to hit your account. Once your initial qualifying wager is locked in, the $100 reward is paid out instantly as four distinct $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to spread their bonus funds across multiple games, props, or parlays during the series. Just remember that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days, so you will want to utilize them while the Spurs and Thunder battle it out on the hardwood.The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for May 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM CDT. Fans can catch the national broadcast on NBC and Peacock. The stakes could not be higher: this matchup represents Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, with three games already completed in the grueling best-of-seven series.The San Antonio Spurs enter this pivotal Game 4 as slight home favorites, laying 2.5 points on the spread with a moneyline of -155. Bettors looking at the Oklahoma City Thunder will find them as +130 underdogs on the moneyline. When analyzing recent betting trends, both teams present compelling angles. The Oklahoma City Thunder have thrived in the underdog role recently, going 4-1 against the spread as an underdog over their last five games. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have been a reliable target for total points bettors, with the “over” hitting in eight of their last 10 contests. Statistically, this Western Conference Finals series has showcased high-level basketball. Through the first three games of the matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder are averaging an impressive 120.0 points per game compared to the San Antonio Spurs’ 114.3 points. Oklahoma City also holds a slight edge in team efficiency for the postseason, carrying a 14.3 Net Rating against San Antonio’s 11.7. However, the Spurs have dominated the glass overall this postseason with a 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage, slightly edging out the Thunder’s 50.1%. Both squads have shot the ball efficiently during this series, with each team converting exactly 45% of their field goal attempts.Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get started and secure your bonus funds for the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder game, simply follow the steps below: