DraftKings Promo Code for Knicks-76ers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Gets $100 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Stepping up from basic NBA moneyline bets to something with a bit more upside can sometimes feel intimidating, but there’s nothing better than a guaranteed win to get us started. By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer here ahead of tonight’s playoff slate—headlined by an epic Knicks vs. 76ers showdown—new users can instantly claim a lucrative Bet $5, Get $100 welcome offer. No code is needed when you use the link below.

The best part? Your initial wager doesn’t even need to cover the spread. Win or lose, you get an instant bonus to help fund some of those more sophisticated wagers we love targeting on the hardwood.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Action This Week

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action during the current NBA Playoffs, this welcome offer is as straightforward as it gets. I’m placing my bets tonight knowing that a simple qualifying wager of just $5 unlocks an instant $100 in bonus bets. Unlike other offers where you have to sweat out a victory, this bonus is completely guaranteed—the outcome of your first $5 wager doesn’t matter at all.

Once you place that bet, DraftKings instantly pads your account with your $100 reward. This gives us the perfect ammunition to try our hand at some exotic bets, like a multi-leg Same Game Parlay, without risking our own cash. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets are only available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days, so make sure to use them promptly on your favorite NBA playoff matchups.

Ways to Use Your NBA Bonus on Wednesday Night

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to use on tonight’s playoff slate, here are the current consensus spreads and totals. Let’s look at the morning line equivalents for the evening’s action:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -6.5 / PHI +6.5 215.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -9.5 / MIN +9.5 215.5

The marquee matchup of the night tips off at Madison Square Garden on ESPN. The Knicks enter as 6.5-point chalk, fueled by a high-powered offense that averages 120.6 points per game this postseason. Jalen Brunson has been the absolute engine for New York, posting 27.6 points and 5.7 assists per playoff contest. However, the 76ers bring serious star power to keep things competitive.

Philadelphia’s dynamic duo of Joel Embiid (25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds per game) and Tyrese Maxey (25.1 points, 6.0 assists) have the firepower to challenge the Knicks’ defense. A solid strategy here? Use your guaranteed bonus bets to key Brunson in a player prop parlay for a real chance at a nice payday.

Out West, the Spurs are laying 9.5 points at home against the Timberwolves. San Antonio’s defense is anchored by the incredible rim protection of Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging an astonishing 5.6 blocks per game to go along with a playoff double-double of 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. Minnesota will rely heavily on Anthony Edwards (18.4 points per game) to try and crack Wembanyama’s presence in the paint and cover the spread.

How to Activate the Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive promotion ahead of the Knicks vs. 76ers matchup is a simple process. The best part is that no actual DraftKings promo code needs to be typed in during registration. Here’s my step-by-step guide to locking in that welcome offer:

Register for an Account: Click here to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ approved, secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA playoff betting markets and place a cash wager of at least $5 on the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, or any other eligible event. Collect Your Bonus: Sit back and enjoy the game. The outcome of your first $5 wager doesn’t matter; your account will automatically be credited with an instant $100 in bonus bets to fuel your next strategic play.

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