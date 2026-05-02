DraftKings Promo Code for Kentucky Derby, 76ers-Celtics Scores $100 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a Game 7, and as the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to clash with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, we’ve got a real chance to build our bankroll. If you’re a new bettor ready to move past the basics on this game or looking to use DK Racing or Horse (available in select markets) and start strategizing like a pro, you can lock in a massive welcome offer using the latest DraftKings promo code offer here.

Ahead of tip-off, you can bet just $5 on this critical matchup and score an instant $100 bonus. Let’s dive into the handicapping and exactly how to claim this payday.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $100 Instant Betting Bonus

As the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in this pivotal postseason matchup, new users can elevate the action with DraftKings. Getting started is incredibly easy, and we don’t even need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code to qualify. Simply sign up, place a qualifying wager on either the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers, and secure your bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

How the DraftKings Promo Code Works

As your betting guide, I always look for ways to maximize our edge, and this exclusive offer for new DraftKings customers does exactly that. We’re taking the sweat out of our first play because this bonus pays out right away. To qualify, simply sign up and place a $5 wager on this critical matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics—or any other game on the NBA slate.

Instead of waiting to see if your bet hits, DraftKings hooks you up with an instant $100 bonus. You will receive this reward as four separate $25 bonus bets, which is a fantastic way to spread your action across multiple games or try out a few exotic wagers, like a nice exacta or parlay, as the playoffs continue. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days, giving us a perfect window to wager on the rest of the NBA action.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Odds and Analysis

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Spread +8.5 (-111) -8.5 (-109) Moneyline +231 -289 Total Points Over 205.5 (-109) Under 205.5 (-111)

When I’m handicapping a Game 7, I look straight at the situational trends and the battle in the trenches. The Boston Celtics enter as heavy home favorites, backed by a very profitable angle: Boston is 6-1 (.857) against the spread (ATS) at home after a loss over their last seven games. On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers have shown real resilience when stepping up in weight class, posting a solid 4-1 (.800) ATS record when facing opponents with a winning record over their last five games.

Throughout this first-round series, the Boston Celtics have held the offensive edge, scoring 107.7 points per game compared to the Philadelphia 76ers’ 102.8 points per game. Interestingly, both teams have been identical in their shooting efficiency over the six games, each shooting 44% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

So, where is the edge? It’s on the glass. The Boston Celtics carry a postseason net rate of +4.4 and a dominant 53.8% total rebound percentage, while the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled with a -4.4 net rate and a 46.2% total rebound percentage. In this series alone, the Boston Celtics have out-rebounded the Philadelphia 76ers 339 to 298, giving the home team a significant advantage in controlling possession and generating second-chance points.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Ready to jump in? Activating this massive postseason promotion is straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock it. As the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics gear up for their critical showdown at TD Garden, we can claim our $100 bonus by following a few simple steps:

Register a New Account: Sign up for a new DraftKings account here by providing your standard personal information (such as your name, address, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your registration is complete, head to the cashier and make a minimum deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and locate the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game. Place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the matchup before the 07:30 PM EDT tip-off. Collect Your Bonus Bets: As soon as your qualifying $5 wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly reward your account with a $100 bonus, paid out as four $25 bonus bets.

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