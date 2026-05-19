DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Cavs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating the DraftKings promo code, new users who place a simple $5 wager on the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup will instantly score $100 in bonus bets. It’s a straight-to-the-point welcome offer: bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets no matter what happens on the court. We’re in this together, so let’s get that bankroll boosted ahead of the next NBA game.





DraftKings Promo Code for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

This offer is a perfect entry point exclusively for new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the NBA playoff action. To claim our reward, all we have to do is register a new account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks. Just keep your eye on the odds—your initial qualifying wager needs to be placed on lines of -500 or longer to be eligible.

The absolute best part? There’s zero sweat involved. You’ll receive the bonus no matter what happens on the hardwood, guaranteeing a nice pay day to boost your account whether that first bet wins or loses.

Once that qualifying bet is locked in, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $100 in bonus bets. They hand this out as four separate $25 bonus bets. I love this setup because it lets us spread our risk, maybe taking a shot on a trifecta of player props or a juicy parlay for a bigger payout. Just remember to put them in play quickly—these bonus bets expire seven days after they’re issued!

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

We are heading to the Mecca of basketball. The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

We are looking at Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, folks. With zero completed games so far in this best-of-seven Round 3 series, both squads are desperate to seize early momentum and take the first step toward securing a spot in the NBA Finals.

Heading into this Eastern Conference Finals showdown, handicapping this game means respecting the home favorites. The New York Knicks have been an absolute wagon this postseason, boasting an exceptional 19.8 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) and owning the glass with a commanding 56.0% Total Rebound Percentage.

But don’t count out the underdogs just yet. The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the series with a respectable 2.7 Net Rate and a 50.9% Total Rebound Percentage. If you’ve been watching the trends with me, you’ll know the Cavaliers have found real success in tough spots, going 4-1 (.800) against top 10 scoring defenses over their last five games. Meanwhile, high-scoring affairs have been common for the home team; the over has hit in four of the Knicks’ last six games, which adds a very intriguing layer to the 217.5-point total set for Game 1.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code

Ready to jump into the trenches? Claiming your welcome bonus for this Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup is a breeze. Follow my exact steps to activate the offer and secure those bonus bets:

Sign Up: Click any of the promotional links provided to head over to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. No promo code is necessary to qualify for this welcome offer. Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (like a debit card, online banking, or PayPal). Place Your Wager: Browse the NBA markets and place a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial $5 bet cashes or crashes, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $100 in bonus bets as soon as your wager is placed.

With those bonus bets successfully activated and sitting in your account, we have a real chance to strategize and enjoy a highly profitable NBA playoff slate!