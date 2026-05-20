DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 NBA Bonus on Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to wager on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder matchup can unlock a guaranteed welcome bonus by utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Ahead of this next NBA postseason game, new players can take advantage of this “Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets no matter what” sign-up offer. Click here to start signing up.

By registering a new account and placing a $5 qualifying wager on either the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder, you will automatically receive $100 in bonus bets added to your account, regardless of the game’s final outcome. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action this week.

Win $100 Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game, the latest welcome offer provides undeniable value. By signing up and placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what happens on the court. Whether you choose to back the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder in this critical NBA postseason matchup, your bonus is completely guaranteed.

The $100 reward is paid out in the form of four separate $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to wager across the rest of the sports slate. Because these funds are entirely versatile, bettors are not strictly limited to the NBA; you can seamlessly use these bonus bets on the ice during the NHL playoffs or on the diamond for any regular-season MLB action. It is important to note that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so you have up to a week to utilize them before they disappear from your account. This promotion is strictly available for new DraftKings customers looking to boost their bankroll.

How to Bet on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs currently hold a 1-0 advantage in the series after securing a 122-115 victory in the opening game. With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to defend their home court and even the series before heading to San Antonio.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +195 -238 Total Points Over 216.5 (-108) Under 216.5 (-112)

In Game 1, the San Antonio Spurs’ offense proved highly efficient, racking up 122 points with an impressive true shooting percentage of 56%, while completely controlling the glass. The San Antonio Spurs pulled down 70 total rebounds compared to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 50, converting 15 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points.

Despite trailing in the series, the Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of firepower. In the series opener, the Oklahoma City Thunder actually outperformed the San Antonio Spurs from beyond the arc, draining 17 three-pointers on 38% shooting from deep, and capitalized on mistakes by scoring 28 points off turnovers. If the Oklahoma City Thunder can bridge the rebounding gap and maintain their perimeter shooting, they are well-positioned to cover the spread and level the series.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your guaranteed welcome bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your reward: