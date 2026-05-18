DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, Sabres-Canadiens, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, new customers can place a simple $5 wager on this matchup and automatically lock in $100 in bonus bets, no matter what the outcome of the game is. No code is even needed when you get it here.







It goes without saying that finding a genuine analytical edge in the betting markets is the name of the game, but sometimes the highest value is handed right to you. New DraftKings users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated NBA showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Action

Before the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, eligible bettors can secure this welcome bonus with DraftKings Sportsbook. Getting started is incredibly straightforward, as there is no manual code required to claim your guaranteed value.

To take advantage of this lucrative welcome offer, new DraftKings customers simply need to create an account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the upcoming NBA matchup between the Spurs and the Thunder. One of the best features of this promotion is that the payout is fully guaranteed—meaning new users will receive the bonus whether their initial bet wins or loses. It does stand to reason that locking in a guaranteed payout is the smartest play you can make, but just make sure your qualifying wager is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer to remain eligible.

Once your $5 bet is locked in, DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets. This is paid out as four separate $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your wagers across the rest of the NBA slate or hunt for a longshot in other betting markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so you will have up to a week to find the best value for your four $25 tokens before they become void.

Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Code on the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Scheduled to tip off on May 18, 2026, at 7:30 PM CDT, this primetime matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBC/Peacock. The stakes could not be higher as this game marks the opening of Round 3 of the 2025 Postseason, kicking off the Western Conference Finals in a fresh, best-of-seven series. It is never too early to look at how a Game 1 sets the tone for future prices in a series, so getting a read on this matchup now is critical.

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Odds as of May 18, 2026, at 7:36 PM UTC from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder enter the Western Conference Finals boasting elite efficiency numbers from the 2025 Postseason. When looking under the hood, the Thunder hold a slight edge in estimated Net Rate at 17.6 points per 100 possessions, while the Spurs are right behind them with a stellar 16.6 Net Rate. However, we put a lot of stock in situational rebounding, and San Antonio has been dominant on the glass, pulling down 52.9% of available rebounds compared to Oklahoma City’s 51.8%.

Bettors breaking down this matchup should note a few highly relevant recent trends. The San Antonio Spurs have thrived against quality competition, going 4-1 (.800) against the spread (ATS) over their last five games when facing opponents with a winning record. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been pushing totals high; the Over has hit in six of the Thunder’s last seven matchups against teams with a winning record, which aligns interestingly with the current 221.5-point total set by oddsmakers.

Official Prediction: We’ve seen time and time again that dominating the glass travels well in the postseason. Given the Spurs’ rebounding edge and their profitable 4-1 ATS mark against quality teams, there is clear value on the underdog here. Take the San Antonio Spurs +6.5 (-110) at DraftKings. Additionally, the Thunder’s trend of playing in high-scoring games against winning teams makes Over 221.5 (-105) a sharp, data-backed angle.

How to Activate the DraftKings Welcome Offer

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and seamless process, ensuring you can get your wagers in before the Spurs and Thunder hit the court. Most importantly, there is no manual promo code necessary to enter when claiming this offer.

Follow these simple steps to activate your guaranteed bonus: