DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As we gear up for tonight’s massive NBA playoff slate, there is nothing better than a nice pay day to make the action even sweeter. New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer here to claim a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the high-stakes showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

The deal is straightforward: sign up, place a qualifying $5 wager on this highly anticipated matchup, and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter the outcome. This sign-up offer is the perfect opportunity for us to instantly boost our bankrolls while handicapping tonight’s postseason action on the hardwood. In addition, there are plenty of MLB matchups to choose from, along with the NHL playoffs.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $100 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

Start with a $5 Wager on Any Game

For new DraftKings customers looking to dive into tonight’s NBA playoff slate—headlined by that heavyweight Thunder vs. Lakers clash—we have a real chance to lock in some serious value. By creating a new account and placing a minimum $5 qualifying wager on any market, you will unlock a $100 bonus.

The bonus is paid out as separate $25 bonus bets. That gives us plenty of ammunition to attack the rest of the NBA playoffs. If you’ve been wanting to try your hand at a more sophisticated wager—like keying your favorite player into a Same Game Parlay—this is your perfect opportunity to chase a bigger payout with house money. Just be sure to plan your strategy accordingly, as all bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

NBA Betting Lines on Monday Night

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to use, tonight’s playoff schedule features a pair of intriguing matchups. Before building our bet slips, let’s take a look at the current consensus odds for the board:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers OKC -11.5 (-108) / LAL +11.5 (-111) 214.5 (O -109 / U -111) OKC -565 / LAL +416 Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers DET +3.5 (-108) / CLE -3.5 (-112) 213.5 (O -106 / U -114) DET +141 / CLE -168

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Thunder roll into Los Angeles as massive 11.5-point road favorites, and honestly, the morning line makes perfect sense. Oklahoma City has been an absolute wagon, boasting a massive +19.2 Net Rating this postseason while pouring in 122.1 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his tear, averaging 28.3 points and 7.0 assists, backed up by Chet Holmgren’s commanding presence in the paint (19.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game).

They are taking on a Lakers squad leaning heavily on LeBron James, who is posting 23.1 points and 7.8 assists per game. I’m looking at taking the Thunder to cover the spread, or exploring a few player props on Gilgeous-Alexander—both are savvy ways to utilize your qualifying promo wager.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Pistons and Cavaliers project to be a much tighter contest, with Cleveland favored by just 3.5 points at home. Cade Cunningham has been an absolute force for Detroit in the playoffs, lighting up the stat sheet with an incredible 30.2 points and 7.7 assists per game.

Thanks to his heroics, the Pistons hold a +5.8 Net Rating. The Cavaliers counter with Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.1 points per game, and Evan Mobley (16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds). With the spread so narrow, I think looking into the over/under of 213.5 or riding Cunningham’s hot hand might provide the best value on the board.

Activating the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and unlocking your bonus for the Thunder vs. Lakers matchup is a simple process. Best of all, no manual DraftKings promo code is necessary to take advantage of this offer. We’re in this together, so follow these quick steps to get your account funded and ready for tip-off:

Sign Up: Click here to navigate to the registration page. Create your new account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (e.g., online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal). Place Your Bet: Browse the NBA playoff markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Thunder vs. Lakers game or any other eligible event on the slate. Claim Your Bonus: Sit back, enjoy the game and collect your $100 bonus.

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