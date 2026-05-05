DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus Cavaliers-Pistons, NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to elevate your betting strategy tonight, we have a fantastic starting point. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer here, new players can unlock a massive value opportunity ahead of tonight’s postseason slate.

All you need to do is place a simple $5 wager on a matchup like the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. No matter the outcome, you will score a cool $100 in bonus bets. It is a perfect way to build up your bankroll so we can start chasing those bigger, more sophisticated payouts together.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Claim $100 in Bonus Bets

If you are a new DraftKings customer wanting to get some skin in the game for tonight’s NBA playoff action, this welcome offer is your ticket. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll be awarded with the bonus.

DraftKings immediately credits your account with $100 in bonus bets. This reward is distributed as four separate $25 bonus bets, which gives us excellent flexibility. You can use one to back a standard moneyline and take a shot at a high-value, trifecta-style parlay with another. Just be sure to get your action in quickly, as these bonus bets will expire 7 days after hitting your account.

Ways to Use Your Bonus Tonight

Let’s look at the morning line and see where we have a real chance for a nice pay day. We have a pair of fascinating NBA playoff clashes tonight:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -15.5 213.5

I am placing my focus squarely on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who host the Los Angeles Lakers as massive 15.5-point favorites. The Thunder have been absolute juggernauts this postseason, boasting an eye-popping 18.8 net rating compared to the Lakers’ 4.4. MVP-caliber Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing out of his mind, averaging 33.8 points and 8.0 assists per playoff game.

On the other side, LeBron James is doing everything he can to keep LA competitive, stuffing the stat sheet with 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. For our $5 promo bet, taking a heavy favorite like OKC on the moneyline is a smart, low-risk way to try and secure that $100 bonus.

If you prefer a tighter handicap, the Detroit Pistons are laying 3.5 points at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the total set at 215.5. Cade Cunningham is carrying Detroit with an incredible playoff run, putting up 32.4 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Cleveland will counter with Donovan Mitchell (23.1 points) and the interior force of Evan Mobley (18.1 points, 8.6 rebounds). Whether you want to key a heavy favorite like the Thunder or dive into a narrow point spread with the Pistons, both games offer fantastic angles to get our bankroll rolling.

DraftKings Promo Code: Steps to Register

Claiming this offer is a breeze, and the best part is that no manual DraftKings promo code is required. Follow these quick steps to get your account set up before tip-off:

Sign Up: Create your new account here. You will just need to register using standard personal details (like your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Once you are verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to tonight’s NBA playoff betting markets and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more.

Win or lose, you will see $100 in bonus bets credited directly to your account, giving us plenty of ammunition to start building winning strategies.

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