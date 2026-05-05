DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 NBA Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, Lakers-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the rush of the NBA Playoffs, and I’ve got a fantastic way for us to get in on tonight’s action. If you’re eyeing the postseason matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code offer here is an absolute no-brainer.

We are always looking for a nice pay day to build our bankroll, and DraftKings is handing new users a stellar welcome offer: simply register, place a $5 qualifying wager on any team, and if your bet wins, you will walk away with $100 in bonus bets. Let’s break down exactly how you can take advantage of this promo and start handicapping tonight’s slate with confidence.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Whether I’m backing a massive home favorite or looking for value with a road underdog, I always start by making sure I have the best offers activated. Here is a quick breakdown of the DraftKings promo details for tonight’s games:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $100 in Bonus Bets

For the ongoing NBA playoffs, new DraftKings customers can unlock some serious value. By placing just a $5 wager on tonight’s NBA slate, you will score $100 in bonus bets. The outcome of your first wager doesn’t matter.

That $100 reward hits your account as four $25 bonus bets. Keep in mind, these bonus bets will expire after 7 days. That gives us up to a week to fire off those bonus funds on exotic bets, parlays, or any other NBA playoff markets you want to tackle without risking your own cash.

NBA Spreads and Totals for Tuesday Night

If we’re going to put our money on the line for tonight’s playoff schedule, we need to know the numbers. Here are the current consensus point spreads and totals for both matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 / CLE +3.5 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -15.5 / LAL +15.5 213.5

In the early game, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in what shapes up to be a highly competitive battle. I’m eyeing the Pistons as slight 3.5-point home favorites. They have posted a solid +6.0 team net rating this postseason, largely propelled by Cade Cunningham, who is putting up an unbelievable 32.4 points and 7.1 assists per game. Cleveland will lean heavily on Donovan Mitchell’s 23.1 points per game to try and keep them in the mix.

Then, we have the nightcap. The Oklahoma City Thunder are massive 15.5-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder have been flat-out dominant with an absurd +18.8 team net rating during this playoff run. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a machine right now, averaging 33.8 points and 8.0 assists on highly efficient 55.1% shooting.

Even with LeBron James doing everything he can to carry the load (23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game), OKC looks virtually unstoppable. If you are looking for a safe “key” to build your exotic bets around, targeting the Thunder is a solid foundation.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Ready to get off the sidelines? Taking advantage of this welcome offer before the Pistons and Cavaliers tip-off is incredibly simple. Follow these steps, and we’ll be placing our wagers in no time:

Sign Up: Click here to start the registration process. There is no special promo code you need to type in during sign-up. Register: Create your new account by providing standard personal information so the sportsbook can verify your identity. Deposit: Fund your bankroll by making an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of the secure banking methods available. Wager: Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers, the Thunder vs. Lakers, or any other eligible betting market.

Once that is done, sit back and enjoy the game. DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets.

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