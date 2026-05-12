DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Instantly for Timberwolves-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to build your bankroll for the NBA playoffs, we have got a fantastic opportunity on tonight’s slate. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer here, new players can secure a guaranteed welcome offer right before the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs take the court.

It’s an incredibly straightforward deal: simply sign up, place a $5 wager, and you get $100 in bonus bets instantly, no matter what happens in the game. When I am handicapping the postseason, there is nothing better than playing with house money, and this offer gives you exactly what you need to chase a nice payday with zero sweat.

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Lock In $100 Bonus

As an experienced bettor, I always recommend jumping on guaranteed payouts, and this exclusive DraftKings promo code is one of the easiest ways to get in on the NBA action. Available strictly to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer hands you $100 in bonus bets just for making a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

When I am placing these bets, I love flexibility, and DraftKings delivers here. Once your qualifying wager is locked in, the $100 reward hits your account instantly, split up as four separate $25 bonus bets. This setup means we don’t have to put all our eggs in one basket—you can spread your promotional funds across multiple games on the NBA slate. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets are valid for up to a week. They will expire after 7 days if unused, so let’s put them to work while we follow the rest of the playoff action.

DraftKings NBA Promo Code for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. We’ve got a real high-stakes situation on our hands here: this is Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinals series, with both teams looking to break out after battling through the first four games of Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Spread +10.5 (-112) -10.5 (-108) Moneyline +313 -397 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

When analyzing the board, the San Antonio Spurs are entering this contest as heavy home favorites (or the “chalk”). Over the first four games of this series, San Antonio has been an absolute offensive juggernaut. They’re pouring in 114.8 points per game while shooting an incredibly efficient 47.0% from the field and 56.0% from inside the arc. Their dominance during the 2025 postseason is backed up by a league-leading 13.4 Net Rating. For those of us eyeing the totals, there’s a massive betting trend to note: the “over” has hit in three of the San Antonio Spurs’ last four playoff games.

On the flip side, the Minnesota Timberwolves are sizable road underdogs searching for answers. Their offense simply hasn’t matched San Antonio’s pace, averaging 105.3 points per game on a sluggish 42.0% shooting from the floor, resulting in a postseason Net Rating of -2.7. If you are thinking of backing the road team on the moneyline or spread, proceed with caution: the Timberwolves are a concerning 1-6 (.143) on the road after a win over their last seven games. However, if we are looking for a silver lining, Minnesota is dominating the glass.

The Timberwolves boast a 53.0% Total Rebound Percentage for the playoffs compared to the Spurs’ 51.1%. They have ripped down 54 offensive rebounds over the first four games. If they want to keep this game within the 10.5-point spread, converting those second-chance opportunities will be the key to cashing our tickets.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing your bonus is a quick process, and best of all, no promo code is necessary to enter. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to build your bankroll ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs tip-off:

Sign Up: Click here to head straight to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. Register Your Account: Follow the on-screen prompts to create your new account. You will just need to provide standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, email, and physical address—so they can verify your identity safely. Make a Deposit: Once you are fully registered, go to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $5 using any of their secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Head over to the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5.

The second your qualifying wager is locked in, DraftKings will instantly hit your account with $100 in bonus bets.

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