DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you utilize the most recent DraftKings promo code welcome offer, you will have the ability to unlock $100 in bonus bets before Game 1 of the Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Finals tips off tonight. Click here and bet just $5 to get your reward.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 18th

Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer acts as a practical mechanism to gain immediate capital for the NBA playoffs. By registering a new account and placing a $5 wager on the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, or any other eligible slate, you immediately trigger a $100 reward. The payout is guaranteed, meaning the final settlement of your initial ticket does not impact the bonus delivery. To successfully qualify, simply ensure your selected market carries odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -250 or +150).

Once your initial bet is placed, DraftKings distributes the $100 as four distinct $25 bonus bets. Structuring the reward into discrete increments is highly advantageous, allowing bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple markets rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Note that these bonus tokens carry a strict 7-day expiration window. With the Spurs and Thunder beginning their extended playoff run, the current schedule offers the optimal environment to deploy these funds.

DraftKings NBA Promo Code On Spurs vs. Thunder Game 1

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +200 -245 Total Points Over 219.5 (-110) Under 219.5 (-110)

From a statistical standpoint, both franchises boast impressive underlying metrics that explain their presence in the Western Conference Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the series with an elite 17.6 postseason Net Rate while securing 51.8% of available rebounds and not losing a playoff game yet. The San Antonio Spurs, however, possess the tools to counter this efficiency; they have posted a comparable 16.6 playoff Net Rate and a slightly superior 52.9% Total Rebound Percentage, indicating they can compete on the glass and effectively limit second-chance points.

For bettors analyzing the board, recent performance trends offer actionable insights on both sides. The Thunder have seen the total go over in six of their last seven games against opponents with a winning record, suggesting their offense dictates a fast-paced, high-scoring environment when facing top-tier competition. Conversely, the Spurs have proven highly resilient against the spread (ATS), covering the number in four of their last five matchups.

Additional Options: Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7, MLB Games

This DraftKings bonus offer is not limited to tonight’s Western Conference Finals clash. We have a huge Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Buffalo Sabres for a trip to the Eastern Conference Final. The MLB slate offers plenty of options, too. Whether you are betting on a division matchup like Blue Jays vs. Yankees or another game, you just have to wager $5 to unlock your $100 in bonuses.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Executing this strategy requires a simple onboarding process for new users looking to wager on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. No manual promo code is necessary during sign-up; the system automatically triggers the offer by following these sequential steps:

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings registration page here. You will need to provide standard identity verification metrics—including your name, physical address, date of birth, and email—to establish a secure profile. Make a Deposit: Once the platform verifies your identity, fund your account by depositing a minimum of $5 via one of DraftKings’ approved, secure payment processors. Place Your Wager: Access the NBA betting board and place a minimum $5 qualifying bet on the Spurs, the Thunder, or another eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.

Upon placing the initial wager, your account will instantly be credited with $100 in bonus bets. You can immediately utilize this capital to analyze and attack the remaining postseason schedule.