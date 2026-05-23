DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus For Knicks-Cavs Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the DraftKings promo code to get ready for tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals game. Bet $5 on the Knicks to take a 3-0 lead or the Cavs to cut it to 2-1 and get $100 in bonuses credited to your new account. Click here to get started.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates $100 Betting Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 23rd

For new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the NBA postseason, this welcome offer presents a simple recipe for success. By placing a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game—or any other eligible market—you will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets. The advantage here is that the reward is fully guaranteed; new users receive the bonus capital regardless of whether their initial ticket wins or loses.

The $100 reward is distributed as four separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your exposure across multiple wagers and player props. To meet the eligibility requirements, your qualifying wager must be placed on markets with odds of -500 or longer (meaning a -110 spread bet qualifies, but a -600 favorite does not). Once credited, these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so bettors should strategically map out their wagers for the upcoming week.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code Knicks vs. Cavs

Bet Type New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +114 -135 Total Points Over 213.5 (-110) Under 213.5 (-110)

Recent against-the-spread (ATS) trends indicate that both squads have been highly reliable vehicles for bettors. The New York Knicks enter the contest boasting a formidable 8-2 (.800) ATS record over their last 10 games. Conversely, the Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently protected their home court, generating a 7-2 (.778) ATS record at home over their last nine matchups.

Diving into the underlying metrics through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, New York’s offensive efficiency has been the primary differentiator. The Knicks are averaging 112 points per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc. More importantly, they control the glass with a postseason-leading 55.3% total rebound percentage, directly fueling an elite 18 Net Rating.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are struggling to find sustainable offensive production. Cleveland is averaging just 98.5 points per game on 39% field goal shooting in the series. While their 50.6% total rebound percentage is respectable, their 1.2 Net Rating suggests they must find a way to positively regress in their shooting splits to keep pace with New York’s output.

MLB Saturday Slate: Alternative Betting Markets

While the NBA Eastern Conference Finals dominate the prime-time spotlight, Saturday’s MLB slate provides additional high-value markets for deploying your DraftKings bonus bets. Identifying early trends in metrics like xwOBA and starting pitcher barrel rates across these matchups can offer a distinct edge:

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Whether you apply your initial $5 qualifying wager on the hardwood or the diamond, the mechanics of the DraftKings welcome offer remain the same.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming this exclusive DraftKings welcome offer is a streamlined process that requires no manual promo code entry. Follow these steps to secure your $100 in bonus bets: