DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Claim $100 Instant Bonus for MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than stepping up to the plate with a fresh bankroll, and right now, new users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer here to secure a massive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s MLB action. We’re talking about a prime opportunity to bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets.

With a loaded schedule featuring marquee matchups like the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, we have a real chance to lock in a nice pay day. Simply place a $5 qualifying wager on any upcoming game. DraftKings will reward your account with a $100 bonus regardless of the outcome.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for MLB Fans

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

Building Your Bankroll with $100 Bonus

For new customers, the latest welcome offer is the ultimate tool for handicapping the MLB season. You simply place a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s MLB slate to lock-in a $100 bonus.

DraftKings doesn’t just hand you one massive token; it distributes the $100 reward as four separate $25 bonus bets. I love this setup. It allows us to spread our risk across multiple matchups, build exotic parlays, or hunt for underdogs without sweating a single outcome. Just make sure you put them to use, as these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you up to a week to fire them off on upcoming games like the Phillies taking on the Red Sox.

MLB Matchups and Odds for Tuesday

Whether you are looking to lay the chalk on a heavy favorite or take a chance on a live underdog, tonight’s morning lines provide plenty of opportunities to put your DraftKings promo to work. Here is a look at the current moneyline and over/under odds for the upcoming games:

Away Team Home Team Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Yankees Baltimore Orioles YAN -146 / ORI +123 8.5 (O -118 / U -102) Philadelphia Phillies Boston Red Sox PHI -144 / BOS +121 8.5 (O -101 / U -120) Chicago Cubs Atlanta Braves CUB +102 / ATL -121 8.5 (O -115 / U -105) San Francisco Giants Los Angeles Dodgers SF +247 / LAD -312 8.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Analysis for Key Games

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

I’m keeping a close eye on this AL East showdown. The Yankees hit the road as -146 favorites against their division rival, the Orioles (+123). New York sends Will Warren to the mound to face Baltimore’s Trevor Rogers.

Offensively, the Yankees are anchored by Aaron Judge, who boasts a .267 average with 16 home runs and 30 RBIs through 150 at-bats this season. But Baltimore answers with catcher Adley Rutschman, who has been a bright spot hitting .302 with 5 homers and 21 RBIs. With the total set at 8.5, this rivalry clash offers plenty of angles to target for your qualifying wager.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

If you want a safer route to unlock that $300 bonus, backing a massive home favorite like the Dodgers at -312 on the moneyline makes a lot of sense. Los Angeles hands the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who brings a stellar 3.09 ERA and 8.24 K/9 into the contest.

The Dodgers’ lineup is an absolute gauntlet, featuring Shohei Ohtani (6 home runs, 16 RBIs) and Freddie Freeman (4 homers, 20 RBIs). The Giants (+247) will counter with Adrian Houser as their probable pitcher, hoping to silence a lineup that has been producing all season. It’s a steep price, but a win is a win when you’re chasing bonus bets.

Steps to Unlock the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process, and the best part is that no DraftKings promo code needs to be entered during sign-up. To get started and secure your chance at a massive bonus, simply follow these steps:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings sign-up page here. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Fund Your Bankroll: After your account is set up and verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the secure methods available on the platform. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Head over to the MLB betting markets and place a wager of at least $5 on any game. Get Rewarded: Win or lose, you will receive $100 in bonus bets credited directly to your account.

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