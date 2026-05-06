DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Secure $100 Sixers-Knicks, Wolves-Spurs Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile with the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer and get $100 in bonus bets when you place a $5 wager on any game, no matter the result. Click here to capitalize on games like Sixers vs. Knicks and Wolves vs. Spurs tonight.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For $100 NBA, NHL Bonus

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 6th

New DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the postseason can take advantage of a compelling welcome offer. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any game, you instantly unlock $100 in bonus bets, no matter the result of your initial wager.

Your account will be credited with $100 in bonus bets. DraftKings optimally structures this payout as four distinct $25 bonus bets, providing a high degree of flexibility to build out a portfolio of wagers across the rest of the NBA playoff slate. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, creating a specific window to deploy your capital.

DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight

For bettors looking to pinpoint value tonight, the schedule offers a couple of intriguing postseason matchups. Here is a look at the current odds and totals:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -7.5 / PHI +7.5 215.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -10.5 / MIN +10.5 216.5

Matchups to Watch

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks The Knicks boast a dominant offensive attack, leading the pack with an average of 120.6 points per playoff game on a highly efficient 51.8% team shooting percentage. Point guard Jalen Brunson serves as the primary engine for New York, posting an impressive 27.6 points and 5.7 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns controls the glass with a double-double average of 18.4 points and 10.6 rebounds. They host a 76ers team relying on the heavy-hitting production of Tyrese Maxey (25.1 points per game) and Joel Embiid (25.2 points, 8 rebounds). New York is favored by 7.5 points at home.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs The Spurs enter tonight’s matchup as 10.5-point favorites at home against the Timberwolves. San Antonio’s defense, allowing an elite 100.7 points per game in this postseason, is anchored by the rim protection of Victor Wembanyama. The big man is averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.6 blocks per game. Offensively, the Spurs receive a massive lift from Stephon Castle’s 19.3 points per game. Minnesota will look to counter with Ayo Dosunmu, who paces the offense with 21.8 points on a remarkably efficient 60.9% shooting percentage, alongside Julius Randle’s reliable 19.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per night. Star Anthony Edwards is playing his second game after returning from his knee injury, too

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

If you prefer to diversify your playoff betting portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule offers alternative avenues to place your qualifying wager. Bettors can look toward the ice to back either side in the Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres matchup, or analyze the late-night action featuring the Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights.

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this welcome offer requires following a simple, logical process. The best part is that no specific DraftKings Arkansas promo code needs to be manually entered. To claim your $100 in bonus bets, follow these straightforward steps: