DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Claim $100 Spurs-Wolves Game 4 Instant Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code welcome offer is a no-brainer for NBA and NHL fans. Betting just $5 on any postseason game will unleash $100 in bonus bets to your account instantly. Just click here to sign up.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For $100 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 10th, 2026

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Instantly Claim A $100 Bonus

Available exclusively for new customers, the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code delivers a clear mathematical edge: a guaranteed return of $100 in bonus bets on a minimal $5 initial investment. To trigger this offer, register a new account and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. Unlike standard promotions that require your initial bet to win, this structure credits your account instantly upon placement.

Once the $100 reward hits your account, it provides immediate ammunition to leverage across the postseason schedule. Bettors must note the expiration parameters: these bonus bets carry a strict seven-day shelf life from the time of issue. Mapping out your wagers over that week is a good recipe for success to ensure no promotional value is left on the table.

Best Way To Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

Applying your DraftKings Arkansas promo code requires identifying statistical value in tonight’s postseason schedule. The current spreads and totals present a pair of compelling NBA matchups to target:

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers Spread: Knicks -1.5 / 76ers +1.5 Total: O/U 212.5

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves Spread: Spurs -4.5 / Timberwolves +4.5 Total: O/U 218.5



Knicks vs. Sixers

The Knicks enter Xfinity Mobile Arena as slight 1.5-point road favorites, a line supported by an explosive offense generating 117.8 points per game this postseason with a highly efficient 58.6% effective field goal percentage (eFG%). New York’s offensive efficiency flows directly through Jalen Brunson, who is currently posting an elite usage rate that translates to 28 points and 6.1 assists per contest. Conversely, the 76ers counter with Tyrese Maxey, matching Brunson’s 6.1 assists alongside 24.4 points per game. With Philadelphia’s offense producing a lower 102 points per game output in these playoffs, the total for this contest is appropriately set at 212.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves

In the Western Conference, the Spurs sit as 4.5-point road favorites against the Timberwolves. The underlying metric driving San Antonio’s success is the two-way efficiency of Victor Wembanyama. The generational center is compiling a massive statistical footprint: 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and an astronomical 5 blocks per game. San Antonio’s defensive scheme will focus heavily on disrupting Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, who paces the Timberwolves with 19.4 points per game. The over/under for this tilt is listed at 218.5.

Expanding The Edge: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, the DraftKings Arkansas promo code can also be utilized on tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate. Transitioning from the NBA to the ice presents additional high-leverage opportunities for new users:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Redeem The DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer

Executing the steps to claim this lucrative welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s slate is a streamlined process. No manual promo code is required to access the baseline value; simply following the sequence below will instantly unlock the offer.

Register a New Account: Click here to access the secure DraftKings registration portal. You must input standard personal information. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once the system verifies your identity, proceed to the cashier interface. Fund your account with a first-time minimum deposit of $5 via approved, secure gateways such as online banking, PayPal, or a debit card. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the active betting markets—whether evaluating the NBA spreads or NHL moneylines—and execute a qualifying cash wager of at least $5.

Because the payout structure is immediate, DraftKings will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets the moment your bet is placed, arming you with instant capital to deploy across the remainder of the playoff schedule.