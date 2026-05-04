DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus For Sixers-Knicks Game 1, More

With the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer, you will be perfectly positioned to get $100 in bonus bets in time for games like Sixers vs. Knicks and more. Bet just $5 on any game and unlock the $100 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to sign up.
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For NBA, More
Here is the essential data you need to know regarding the current sign-up offer:
|DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promo Confirmed
|May 4th, 2026
Understanding the mechanics of this welcome offer is essential for maximizing its potential. New DraftKings customers can unlock $100 in bonus bets by placing a first-time qualifying wager of at least $5. This bonus is instantly released, so the outcome of your bet does not matter.
If your qualifying wager cashes, DraftKings distributes the $100 payout as four individual $25 bonus bets. This structure is highly advantageous, allowing you to diversify your exposure across multiple games rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Bettors must maintain an active betting schedule, as these bonus bets carry a strict seven-day expiration window and must be utilized within a week of issuance.
DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight
If you are deploying your DraftKings Arkansas promo code on tonight’s postseason schedule, analyzing the data reveals a pair of highly contrasting matchups. Here are the current consensus odds for the slate:
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Point Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Philadelphia 76ers
|New York Knicks
|NYK -7.5
|213.5
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|San Antonio Spurs
|SAS -11.5
|218.5
Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks The Knicks hold a 7.5-point advantage at Madison Square Garden, a line supported by a 6.4 Net Rating from the regular season. Jalen Brunson operates as their primary offensive engine, generating 26.3 points and 6.2 assists per postseason contest, while Karl-Anthony Towns controls the interior with 18.7 points and 11.3 rebounds. For the 76ers to keep the game within the spread, they will rely on heavy volume from Tyrese Maxey (26.9 points, 6.6 assists per game) and Joel Embiid (28 points, 9 rebounds).
Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs San Antonio presents a massive 11.5-point spread at home, driven by an exceptional +8.4 regular season net rating. Victor Wembanyama anchors this dominant production with 21 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a staggering 4 blocks per game. Minnesota currently sits at a +3.1 net rating, and much rides on Anthony Edwards’ availability as he recovers from his knee injury.
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Alternative Angles
While the NBA slate offers high-leverage opportunities, bettors can also look toward the ice to utilize their qualifying wager. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features two compelling matchups.
- Flyers @ Hurricanes
- Ducks @ Golden Knights
DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer
Securing this welcome offer requires a precise, step-by-step approach. Follow these instructions before tip-off to ensure your account is properly configured:
- Create a new account: Access the DraftKings Sportsbook platform here. Registration requires standard identity verification data, including your name, physical address, date of birth, and email.
- Bypass the promo code: The structural advantage of this offer is its simplicity; no physical promo code needs to be entered. Eligibility is automatically granted to first-time users completing the registration process.
- Fund your account: Process a minimum $5 initial deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods, such as online banking, PayPal, or a major credit/debit card.
- Place your qualifying bet: Identify a statistically favorable market and place a real-money wager of $5 or more to get the $100 in bonuses right away.