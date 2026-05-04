DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus For Sixers-Knicks Game 1, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer, you will be perfectly positioned to get $100 in bonus bets in time for games like Sixers vs. Knicks and more. Bet just $5 on any game and unlock the $100 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For NBA, More

Here is the essential data you need to know regarding the current sign-up offer:

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 4th, 2026

Understanding the mechanics of this welcome offer is essential for maximizing its potential. New DraftKings customers can unlock $100 in bonus bets by placing a first-time qualifying wager of at least $5. This bonus is instantly released, so the outcome of your bet does not matter.

If your qualifying wager cashes, DraftKings distributes the $100 payout as four individual $25 bonus bets. This structure is highly advantageous, allowing you to diversify your exposure across multiple games rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Bettors must maintain an active betting schedule, as these bonus bets carry a strict seven-day expiration window and must be utilized within a week of issuance.

DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight

If you are deploying your DraftKings Arkansas promo code on tonight’s postseason schedule, analyzing the data reveals a pair of highly contrasting matchups. Here are the current consensus odds for the slate:

Away Team Home Team Point Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks NYK -7.5 213.5 Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs SAS -11.5 218.5

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks The Knicks hold a 7.5-point advantage at Madison Square Garden, a line supported by a 6.4 Net Rating from the regular season. Jalen Brunson operates as their primary offensive engine, generating 26.3 points and 6.2 assists per postseason contest, while Karl-Anthony Towns controls the interior with 18.7 points and 11.3 rebounds. For the 76ers to keep the game within the spread, they will rely on heavy volume from Tyrese Maxey (26.9 points, 6.6 assists per game) and Joel Embiid (28 points, 9 rebounds).

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs San Antonio presents a massive 11.5-point spread at home, driven by an exceptional +8.4 regular season net rating. Victor Wembanyama anchors this dominant production with 21 points, 8.8 rebounds, and a staggering 4 blocks per game. Minnesota currently sits at a +3.1 net rating, and much rides on Anthony Edwards’ availability as he recovers from his knee injury.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Alternative Angles

While the NBA slate offers high-leverage opportunities, bettors can also look toward the ice to utilize their qualifying wager. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features two compelling matchups.

Flyers @ Hurricanes

Ducks @ Golden Knights

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer

Securing this welcome offer requires a precise, step-by-step approach. Follow these instructions before tip-off to ensure your account is properly configured: