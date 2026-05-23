Dabble Promo Code: Get $10 Sign-Up Bonus For Knicks-Cavs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with the most recent Dabble promo code offer, you will instantly receive $10 in bonuses to put to use for Knicks vs. Cavaliers and more. Make your daily fantasy picks for players like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and more with one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers out there. Click here to register.

When you finish the registration process, you will instantly get your $10 in bonuses credited to your account. Unlike many other daily fantasy welcome offers out there, this one does not require any kind of deposit or entry to unlock your reward, giving you the ability to get a quick start before tonight’s game starts.

This offer is applicable to any sport, so while we will focus on tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers game, you will have the ability to put it to use for other sports, like Major League Baseball and more. The Knicks come into tonight’s game with a 2-0 lead in the series. After a thrilling comeback win in Game 1, they came out on top in Game 2 pretty comfortably. Now, the Cavaliers are looking to hold serve at home in Games 3 and 4, starting with a win today. This high-profile matchup gives you a prime opportunity to put this offer to use.

Dabble Promo Code For $10 NBA Bonus Offer

Dabble Promo Code No Code Needed Welcome Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Information Verified May 23rd

Let’s go through how your first entry will work with Dabble. As mentioned before, a deposit is not required. You will have the ability to make up to eight picks and get a 100x multiplier with this entry. However, a deposit does unlock some additional flexibility for your first entry. If you complete your deposit, you will have the ability to make up to 12 selections. This will give you a 1000x multiplier. So, if you are looking to make an extra risky entry for Knicks vs. Cavs tonight, making a small deposit to unlock this option could be a smart move.

Knicks vs. Cavs Projections

Let’s take a look at some of the top point scorer projections for tonight’s Game 3 matchup:

Donovan Mitchell over/under 27.5 points

Jalen Brunson over/under 26.5 points

James Harden over/under 18.5 points

Karl-Anthony towns over/under 17.5 points

Evan Mobley over/under 15.5 points

OG Anunoby over/under 14.5 points

Mikal Bridges over/under 13.5 points

Jarrett Allen over/under 12.5 points

Josh Hart over/under 12.5 points

Max Strus over/under 8.5 points

Dabble also provides markets for assists, rebounds and several other statistical categories. Lock in at least two picks for Knicks vs. Cavs, or any other game, and start putting your $10 in bonuses to use.

Dabble Promo Code: Sign Up For $10 Bonus

Create a new account by clicking here or on any of the other links we have provided on this page. There, you will have to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. From there, make a deposit using your preferred secure payment method, like a debit card, if you want to unlock the additional four pick slots. Or, you can just make your picks for Knicks vs. Cavaliers right away to put your $10 in bonuses to use right away.