Canadiens, Hurricanes square off with series tied 1-1

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -136, Canadiens +115; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Montreal Canadiens for game three of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Nikolaj Ehlers led the Hurricanes with two goals.

Montreal has gone 26-18-3 in home games and 48-24-10 overall. The Canadiens serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in league play.

Carolina has a 28-12-5 record on the road and a 53-22-7 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 31-6-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has scored seven goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 17.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.6 assists, 6.2 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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